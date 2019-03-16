Senior Games entry deadline approaching

Marie Faircloth -

Hello readers! All of us here at the Garland Senior Center enjoyed our trip to Wilmington. We went shopping at Independence Mall and Eagle Island, along with several other stops. If anyone is interested in going on any future trips, please call me, Marie Faircloth at 910-529-3931.

We are looking for volunteers to help with the 33rd annual Mid-Carolina Senior Games. Come out and show your support as we cheer our senior citizens onto victory! There’s still time for all area seniors (ages 50 plus) to sign up. Enter the senior games for your chance at gold in your individual age group. March 20 is the deadline so get those entry forms filled out today. Reach out to new horizons by participating or volunteering to help our local senior games representing Sampson, Cumberland, and Harnett counties. Volunteer today for a brighter tomorrow.

Tuesday, March 12, was the Senior Games Kickoff, where seniors will be practicing for the upcoming senior games starting April 10. It’s sure to be a day of fun as activities start at 9:30 a.m. and will continue throughout the day and coming to a close at 12:30 p.m. I’d like to encourage anyone who wants to visit us to come on out to the Garland Senior Center where great things happen! We’ve been working on an important program here at the center called ‘Unfreeze Your Brain’. Stay up-to-date with all the events by reading this article and/or calling 910-529-3931 where we will be happy to answer all your questions. We are never too old or young to learn something new!

I’d like to take a few moments and write about poverty; being poor. The definition of poor is lacking sufficient money to live at a standard considered comfortable or normal in society. Synonyms for the word poor include: destitute, underprivileged, depraved; of a low or inferior quality. Now let’s look at being spiritually poor and instead of “money” we are spiritually destitute, underprivileged and deprived of God’s love; of a low or inferior standard or quality of spirituality. If we lose our balance and trip, falling down in life, our wings will pick us up and keep us soaring.

True poverty, being really poor spiritually is the type of destitution that many never come back from. We can go to church every time the doors are open, pay our tithes and offerings and love our neighbor, but at the end of the day when we judge others, we are instantly impoverishing ourselves. Let us break free of one way thinking, fully opening our hearts and minds to love in it’s purest form: God’s love. The same way He loves and forgives us is how we break the chains that bind us and reach the upper room. Being rich with material possessions to look at and make life easier is nice, but we can’t take any of those “things” with us when we go from this world to the next. Let us all humbly forgive ourselves and each other as God intends us to do.

Proverbs 11:28 — He who trusts in his riches will fall, but the righteous will thrive like foliage.

Luke 18:25 — It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the Kingdom of Heaven.

By Marie Faircloth Contributing columnist

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

