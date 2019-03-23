Garland seniors prepare to win gold

Marie Faircloth -

Hello readers! This is the day that the Lord has made and it’s such a beautiful day! We are sure looking forward to the warmer temperatures sticking around with us from here on out. Fingers crossed! There have been a few programs and events that have been rescheduled recently and for any times and dates, please call me, Marie Faircloth at 910-529-3931. I’m looking forward to hearing from you all soon.

There was a wonderful program last week sponsored by Woodmen of the World life insurance. We are very grateful to everyone who comes and takes the time and effort doing programs and events for our senior citizens. There was so much highly educational and beneficial information delivered to us and we are happy to have had Trey with us from Woodmen of the World. Volunteer Mary Smith and I took part in a “Matter of Balance” training last week. We learned so many wonderful techniques for fall prevention and improving core strength and are hoping to be able to present what we learned in June. It’s very good information that can be implemented in our everyday life to help ensure long lasting, improved mobility and confidence. Keep up-to-date with all the great things happening here at the Garland Senior Center by reading this article or giving us a call. The GSC hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

We have had some new center participants that I’d like to write about. Barbara Bishop has lived all her life in the Garland area and has been a longtime member of Beards Chapel Baptist Church. Bishop has two children and three beautiful grandchildren that she dotes upon often. Barbara likes to stay energized and meet new people. Since she began coming to the center, Barbara has already been such a big help and we are thankful for all of her efforts. We love you Barbara!

Dell Randolph McKoy is a great help to us here at GSC. We appreciate his contributions, dedication, and are thankful to Mr.McKoy. His participation and involvement is unmatched and we are so grateful to his volunteer efforts. Thank you Dell, we love you!

Mrs. Edith Moyer has finally came back to us after her extended vacation in Washington state. Mrs. Moyer was staying in Tumwater, near the Washington state capital of Olympia. Edith tells me there was close to 18 inches of snow where she was and it kept her indoors for a while and is ecstatic to be back in wonderful North Carolina weather. When asked what she likes best about Garland Senior Center, Edith replied, ”I enjoy my friends the most.” I then asked Mrs. Moyer what the secret to a happy life is and Edith said, “A good attitude and having peace in my heart keeps me happy.” We are so very happy that Edith is back and we’re all looking very forward to making more memories with our dear friend. Edith Moyer, we love you!

The Mid-Carolina Senior Games will start on April 10, 2019 and our participating athletes are getting ready to win gold as they represent Garland Senior Center and Sampson County. There are a wide variety of events being offered in the competition and we will be there to cheer on our athletes as they are forever winners to us all! The deadline for registration is March 20 and we are excited for it all to begin soon!

— The first to apologize is the bravest. The first to forgive is the strongest. The first to forget is the happiest.

— Forgiveness is unlocking the door to set someone free and realizing you were the prisoner.

As always, live, laugh and love without limits!

Marie Faircloth is a contributing columnist and the director of the Garland Senior Center.

