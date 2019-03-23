Mintz students chosen to serve as Page

Shirley - White - Lucas -

Mintz Christian Academy juniors, Justin Lucas, Jacob Shirley and Emma White, were selected to be pages for North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

Cooper’s website states that, “Each applicant must be a North Carolina high school student in good academic standing between the ages of 16 and 18 years old.”

Lucas, White, and Shirley all applied for the program which will give them an opportunity to meet with Cooper, along with other government officials, and tours of several historical sites such as the state legislature. A page serves for a one week term.

In addition, they’ll participate in round table discussions with government agencies such as the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, as well as, completing office work for various state agencies.

