Williams celebrates 100th birthday

George Williams celebrated his 100th birthday April 1, 2019. Family gathered at the Western Assembly Disciples of Christ Church Sunday, March 31, in the Mildred Bagley Dining Hall for a surprise dinner. There were approximately 150 friends and family members present. Newton Grove mayor Gerald Darden presented him with a proclamation. Williams is pictured with his daughter, Lilly Louise Best, granddauther, Keshia Best-Barnes, and grandson, Jeff Williams.

