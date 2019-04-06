Garland seniors to hold monthly celebrations

Marie Faircloth -

Hello friends! It feels so good to see you folk reading my article each week. I have help now, so maybe I can keep it up. I love your comments when I meet you in person. Last week we were singing “Spring is here, I know it” and today we are saying, “Where’s my coat?!” God is in charge, it is what it is.

We will have a new manager soon. Pray she will enjoy working here at the center. On April 9, we will celebrate our Birthday Bash. On April 10, the Senior Games begin and on April 18, we will have our annual Easter Celebration. Then we all will be on a roll, planning for our May tea, and Senior Prom. We are in need of decorations, prom stuff and decorations. Whatever you have to donate, we need it all for this occasion. Please help us make this a wonderful experience for our seniors. For more information on how you can help, please call Marie Faircloth at 910-529-3931 or 910-596-8246.

A very special thank you to Mr. Timothy Register from Southern Smoke BBQ here in Garland. He always brings such delicious food for us all to enjoy. Just last week, I tried a very delicious salad that was also quite interesting. Y’all have got to try their tomato, purple onion and watermelon salad! It’s so much more than you could ever imagine! All of the food we have enjoyed so far has been quite tasty and the Register family has offered the town of Garland something different, new and exciting. We appreciate their entire family — Tim, his lovely wife, his brilliant son Mathew and of course Mathew’s lovely wife Jessica.

Authority doesn’t mean you are over somebody, it means you are under them, helping to support and guide them for the greater good. A support system to ensure success and flourishing flowers to adorn the branches of a strongly rooted tree. Teamwork — Together Everyone Accomplishes More. Teamwork makes the dream work. Together, we can. Volunteers are always wanted, needed and appreciated here at the Garland Senior Center. For more information on how to become a GSC volunteer, call 910-529-3931. Volunteer today for a brighter tomorrow!

I’d like to take a few moments and write about integrity. Doing the right thing even when nobody is looking. The state of being whole and undivided. The quality of being honest and having strong moral principles; moral uprightness. Honesty, trustworthiness, nobility, and togetherness are a few of the words associated with integrity. Have you ever told someone you’d do something and try as you might, something came up and threw a wrench in your plans and you weren’t able to come through? It happens like that sometimes. A lack of integrity comes into play when a person constantly makes false promises and talks a lot but does little to back their words and/or promises. The moral of the story is, walk the walk if you’re going to talk the talk. After a while the “boy who cries wolf” is ignored and dismissed as “just a talker”. Do as you say and say what you do. God has plans for us all and as long as we do the right thing, we’re on the right path.

Psalm 1:1-3 — Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the wicked, nor stands in the way of sinners, nor sits in the seat of scoffers; but his delights is in the law of the Lord, and on his law he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water that yields fruit in its season, and its leaf does not wither. In all that he does, he prospers.

Romans 11:17-18 — But if some of the branches were broken off, and you, although a wild olive shoot, were grafted in among the others and now share in the nourishing root of the olive tree, do not be arrogant towards the branches. If you are, remember it is not you who support the root, but the root that supports you.

“Even if I knew that tomorrow the world would go to pieces, I would still plant my apple tree.” — Martin Luther

“Trees exhale for us so that we can inhale them to stay alive. Can we ever forget that? Let us love trees with every breath we take until we perish.” — Munia Khan

“Between every two pines is a doorway to a new world.” — John Muir

As always my friends, I’d like for us all to remember to love, live, laugh without limits!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

