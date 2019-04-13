Getting a daily dose of vitamins, vegetables

Sydney Johnson -

I want you to think about some common vitamins and minerals. Now think about foods or beverages that are associated with them. A few that come to my mind are calcium and milk, and vitamin C and orange juice. Did you know that getting your daily dose of vitamins and minerals can actually be achieved through eating fruits and vegetables? Plus, many fruits and vegetables also have several other nutrients that can help keep your health in tip, top shape! Here’s a list of a few reasons why it is so important to eat a variety of fruits and vegetables:

1. Many fruits and vegetables contain nutrients that can lower your risk of certain cancers. Eating red fruits and vegetables like apples, cherries, red peppers, red onions, red grapes, strawberries, and watermelon can help to reduce the risk of prostate cancer, the leading cause of cancer for men in the U.S.

Blue and purple fruits and vegetables contain antioxidants that can help protect cells from damage. These nutrients are found in blueberries, blackberries, eggplants, purple grapes, plums, and raisins.

2. Fruits and vegetables are also loaded with fiber. Fiber is so important to our body to help us feel full, keep us regulated, and to decrease the incidence of hemorrhoids, diverticular disease of the colon, and cardiovascular disease. Consuming fiber through eating vegetables can help to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Natural fiber can also help get rid of the bulky or bloated feeling if consumed regularly.

3. Eating fruits and vegetables can help you cut calories. When we eat fruits rather than drink fruit juice, we get the fullness from the fiber, allowing us to consume less calories. The fiber also allows us to digest the natural sugar more slowly. Eating broccoli or other dark green vegetables can provide a low-calorie snack that is loaded with calcium. Most fruits and vegetable are lower calorically and also help to fill us up.

It is so important to eat a variety of fruits and vegetables in order to achieve all the health benefits they offer. Multi-vitamins are also a way to increase vitamin and mineral levels, but we often miss out on several of the health benefits achieved through eating the real thing. MyPlate recommends loading half your plate with fruits and vegetables. Try throwing fruits and vegetables in a smoothie for breakfast to start your day off right! Here’s one of my favorite breakfast smoothies:

½ cup of 100 percent orange juice

½ cup water

½ frozen banana (or fresh and add ice)

1 cup frozen fruit of choice (strawberries, mangos, and pineapples are great)

1-2 cups fresh spinach

Put all ingredients in a blender in this order and BAM, you have a tasty delicious smoothie with your morning dose of fruits and vegetables. Enjoy!

Sydney Johnson https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Johnson.jpg Sydney Johnson

By Sydney Johnson Contributing columnist

Sydney Johnson is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.

Sydney Johnson is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.