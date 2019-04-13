Garland seniors prepare for celebrations

Marie Faircloth -

Hello friends! I am so excited about all of our upcoming events for April and May!

On April 10 we will be heading to the Mid-Carolina Senior Games where area senior citizens will be competing in a variety of events for a chance to win gold and shine for their community and counties. So by the time you read this, we will have gone and competed and look forward to telling y’all all about our winners in the next article.

Easter is coming fast and what a beautiful time of year! New beginnings and rebirths, new chances and hope. Our Easter celebration will be held here at the center on April 18 and it’s sure to be a great party. Garland Senior Center, where great things happen! Tell all your friends and y’all come by and join in all the fun. We are looking forward to all the fun, friendship and fellowship y’all will add to GSC. We are taking donations for our upcoming Senior Prom/Tea Party scheduled for April 30. Dress to impress and put on your happiest faces as we all take a walk down memory lane. There will be a host of music and fun that day along with food and friendship. Come join us or bring a guest as we dance the day away and reminisce about times passed and make new memories filled with joyous glee.

Older Americans Month is in May and we will be having our Older Americans Day Celebration on May 23 starting at 8:30 a.m. Volunteer Calvin Artis and his family will be hosting a delicious breakfast for us that day along with snacks and lunch provided by Sampson County Department of Aging. There will be vendor spots available for anybody who has information to share, just provide a door prize to ensure your spot. If you would like to take part in this day by providing time or donations or maybe you’d like to attend our May Older Americans Celebration, please call me, Marie Faircloth 910-529-3931 or 910-596-8246 and we can talk about it. Thank you to everyone who donates time and funds to help support the Garland Senior Center and their community. We love you all and appreciate you more than you could ever imagine!

I’d like to take a few moments to thank Garland residents Lee Carberry and Herman Smith for helping us with mulch for our ongoing landscaping projects. It’s the people who give from their hearts that make such an impact on our livelihood. Thank you so much Lee and Herman, we love y’all and all of our donors of time and funds! Without the help of the community and surrounding communities we’d not be able to function here. Truly, every kind act makes such a difference. Gratitude makes for a great attitude.

We are so pleased with our new manager Lucy. She is a sweet soft spoken lady who has lots of joy to add to our center. We are very thankful to have Lucy with us and hope she enjoys us as much as we enjoy her. Welcome Lucy! We were all sad to see Ms.Willa Smith retire and are thankful to have the great memories we all shared together. We missed Willa from day one and will continue to miss her, looking forward to her visits. Volunteer today for a brighter tomorrow. If you or someone you know has any questions about becoming a volunteer here at the Garland Senior Center, please call 910-529-3931.

There’s a new Garland Senior Center participant that has made a significant mark on our minds and hearts. Mr. Martin Mortensen comes to us all the way from Reno, Nevada and we are certainly happy he is here at Garland Senior Center. Martin is a US Army Veteran who worked in the medical field for close to 20 years after serving his country. Mr. Mortensen enjoys North Carolina and the town of Garland saying it’s very different from where he comes from and in the best ways! He’s looking forward to spending time with us all here at the center and making lots of memories. Martin just so happened to come across us one day when he was in search of a place to play dominoes and checkers. When asked what he enjoys most about GSC, Martin replied without hesitation saying, “I enjoy being able to reminisce with the older generation and hear all the stories of days and times passed.” Martin enjoys traveling and meeting new people. Mr. Mortensen says the key to his happiness in his life is family, friends, and faith. Welcome Martin! We appreciate you!

I saw something yesterday that I just had to write about. It goes a little something like this: “When the world was young and restless and we were worried about the days of our lives, God said, ‘You are all my children. Let me be your guiding light and I will take you to another world.’ Never fret my friends, there is a hope that will never fade. Our faith will guide us in the right directions so we can fulfill God’s plan and be what He intended. I have confidence that by God’s guiding hand all great things can and will continue to be accomplished. Never give up people! Have hope and always faith.”

— Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it and it will be yours. Mark 11:24

— Your Faith should not be in the wisdom of men, but in the power of God. 1 Corinthians 2:5

Live, laugh, love. Without limits! We rise by lifting others! Enjoy this beautiful day that the Lord has made!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

