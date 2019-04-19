Tips for caregivers to follow

Henderson -

Alzheimer’s disease is the number one condition of dementia.

There are 85-90 conditions of dementia, some of those conditions are Vascular Dementia, Lewy Body Dementia and Frontotemporal Lobe Dementia. It can be completely baffling caring for a person living with any condition of dementia. I encourage you to learn all you can about the condition of dementia your loved one lives with. The more you know about what is going on with your loved one you will be become a better caregiver. Remember in past articles I have explained there are general conditions with Alzheimer’s disease however it will affect different people in different ways. In other words, it is an individual disease. I have listened to caregivers over the past years share their stories about their loved ones. Some of those stories would be similar, but then very different as to what or how their loved one would act out. Caring for a person living Alzheimer’s disease is taxing on the caregiver and the whole family. I have quoted Rosalyn Carter in past articles to say “There are only four kinds of people in this world. Those who have been caregivers, those who currently are caregivers, those who will need caregivers.” Caregivers what you do is very important, you are valued and loved by many.

Caregivers, one of the most important things you can do is take care of yourself. By taking care of yourself, you may avoid an illness, depression, frustration and sadness. Continue doing things you enjoy: keep in contact with friends and keep up with your hobbies! Here are some tips on how to care for yourself:

• Eat healthy foods

• Exercise as often as you can

• Join a support group

• Make time for friends

• Take breaks during the day

• On a regular basis see your health care provider

• Ask for help when you need it.

These are simple tips; however, it you make these tips a part of your life, the benefits will be amazing! Being a caregiver is a commitment, and you have to learn to balance this commitment. Recharging your batteries daily by eating right, getting adequate rest is a must. The weight of caregiving can be taxing and your energy level will decrease. Do not let things go too far, feeling tired may become the new normal and you will not recognize it is even happening and fatigue takes up residence. If you dread each day and dread waking up in the mornings it is time to take a respite. Respite is simply a time out. As a caregiver you tend to forget about your own needs. Physical manifestations may occur with the stress that is so present in the life of the caregiver. Stress may be the culprit of increased muscle tension, especially in your back, shoulders and neck, headaches, digestive issues, weight loss or gain, high blood pressure and skin disorders. Self-care is the ability to take care of your own needs. By caring for yourself your loved one will reap the benefits. Find something each day that will lift you up, such as prayer, meditation and listening to spiritual music are good ways to feel uplifted.

This weekend as we celebrate Easter by attending church service, hunting Easter eggs, enjoying being with family and friends you have peace knowing we have “Hope”. One of my favorite hymns is “Because He Lives”. The chorus goes, “Because He lives, I can face tomorrow, Because He lives all fear is gone, Because I know He holds the future, and live is worth the living because He lives”. Caregivers learn this chorus, sing it in times of dismay and learn to take those three deep breaths we have often talked about.

You can contact me @ [email protected], I would love to hear from you. I trust you and your family have a wonderful weekend celebration and hope you have a “Best Day Ever”!

By Lesia Henderson Contributing columnist

Lesia Henderson Positive Approach to Care Certified Independent Trainer.

