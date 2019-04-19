Just-A-Mere Garden Club holds meeting

Gardeners Beverly Best and Catherine Gilmore spoke on Garden Journaling at the recent meeting of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club. -

The Just-A-Mere Garden Club met for its monthly meeting on April 2, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting was held at the home of the hostess, Karene Smith. Attending the meeting were nine members.

President Catherine Gilmore opened the meeting with the group reading the club collect.

Dixie Honeycutt presented the devotion. She reflected upon the Lord’s provision for one’s needs & the peace that the Lord bestows.

In the program that was entitled “Successful Gardening by Journaling,” Beverly Best and Catherine Gilmore told how to make a garden journal & the benefits of keeping gardening records. Journaling can include where and when something is planted, where plants are purchased & the cost, & pictures of the plant life, its harvest and seed yield.

The annual meeting of the Garden Clubs of North Carolina will be in Greenville and four club members will attend.

Plans for the Arbor Day observance is for April 15 at Midway Elementary School and garden therapy is on May 1.

The reading of the motto closed the meeting.

In the hostess gift drawing, Pattie Godwin won a gift bag of garden-related items.

The hostess served refreshments afterwards. Italian cream cake, chicken salad cups, raisin roll, chocolate fudge, Easter decorated cookies, cheeseball and crackers, a vegetable tray, chips, grapes and strawberries were served with different dips. Coffee, Cokes and iced water were also served.

The hostess gave each member a succulent garden and an Easter chocolate candy bar upon leaving.

Gardeners Beverly Best and Catherine Gilmore spoke on Garden Journaling at the recent meeting of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club.