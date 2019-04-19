Clinton gardeners celebrate spring

The Clinton Garden Club celebrated spring by wearing hats to their meeting — hats decorated with pretty flowers. Merrie McLamb wore her straw gardening hat decked out with fresh flowers from her yard. Merrie has been the club president for two years and will complete here tenure in May. Merrie introduced this fundraiser activity to the club last year, and it has been both profitable and enjoyable. -

