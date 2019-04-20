Spring cleaning your diet in four simple steps

Spring cleaning can totally apply to your diet. And, no, we’re not talking about going on a 28-day juice detox. (Don’t do it) There are plenty of ways to put healthy foods on your plate that will help maximize your body’s ability to cleanse itself naturally. In other words, these foods support your liver, kidney, and GI tract and deliver lots of nutrients your body needs to get into tip-top shape.

1. Eat antioxidant-rich foods, they are known for their association with reducing the risk of diseases like heart disease and cancer. But overall, they’re good at reducing inflammation in your body, and less inflammation means all of your system – digestion, immunity, etc. are going to work more efficiently. Spring foods like artichokes, spinach, onions, and strawberries are all high in antioxidants.

2. Fill up on fiber. Fiber is key to digestion because it helps keep things moving through your GI tract. Veggies are the best source of fiber; think beets, peas, broccoli, and avocado. Bonus: avocados also contain an antioxidant called glutathione, which helps keep your liver- the main detox organ healthy.

3. Eat high- water volume foods, Yes, you should be drinking water 24-7, but you can get water from the foods you eat. So many of the body’s processes depends on water, and you need it to flush out waste and keep “digestion humming”. Foods that are water-heavy include watermelon, peppers, and cauliflower. Another surprising source of water is Coffee and we all know that it helps with digestion.

4. Prioritize probiotics. Probiotics provide a source of good bacteria to our bodies. They are the key ingredient to a good gut health. And one great way to get more in your diet without supplementing is to eat fermented or probiotic foods. Think Greek yogurt, Kefir, and sauerkraut. No, these aren’t necessary spring foods, but eating them might just put a spring in your step.

If you change your eating habits and develop a consistent exercise routine, the result is that you will feel a lot happier mentally and physically. Consider this your prospective. How you think and feel about your body will have to shift. You have to treat your body with love and care. Our body is powerful and it just needs the right fuel and treatment to thrive. If you are not doing this, I hope that you will consider this life style; because trust me, it works..

By Lethia Lee Contributing columnist

Lethia Lee is the EFNEP Program Assistant for the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Center.

