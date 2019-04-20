Garland center prepares for upcoming events

Marie Faircloth -

Greetings readers! I’m so pleased with how our local senior citizens conquered the 33rd annual Mid-Carolina Senior Games at Pope Air Force Base, that began April 10 and will continue through April 29.

Our very own Charles Powell joined in the games and did an amazing job at participating against other local senior citizens. Sabina Gamas was also a games participant and did her best. We are so very proud of our seniors and hope that Mr. Powell and Mrs. Gamas enjoyed themselves as much as we did along with all the seniors who came that day. Everybody is a winner at the Garland Senior Center and we are all eagerly awaiting the results of the games! Our seniors shine so brightly no matter if they win medals or not. Mr. Powell and Mrs. Sabina, we love y’all and are so happy to have shared this beautiful experience with you both! Thank you and good job.

Our Older Americans Day Celebration will be May 23 at the Garland Senior Center starting at 9:30 in the morning and lasting throughout the day until closing time at 5 p.m. This is the biggest event of every year for Garland Senior Center and one of the most exciting of all parties we plan! I’d like to reach out to all of my readers and ask for help. Please help us! We are trying our best to pinch pennies and make things work, but our funds are low. If you or anyone you know could help support our center by donating to the cause, we would appreciate it so very much. Please call me, Marie Faircloth at 910-529-3931 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. It’s not how much you donate that matters, it’s the act of kindness generated by your freely giving from your hearts that makes all the difference. All cash donations are tax deductible and we will be so grateful for whatever you can give. The day’s activities will include a free full breakfast, free live entertainment, including music and line dancing, a cake walk where you can satisfy your sweet tooth with a delicious treat, many educational information booths, snacks, lunch, and so much more!

Give me a call for more information 910-529-3931 or 910-596-8246. Information vendor spots are available to anybody interested as long as you provide a door prize. We thank you all for your help and support! Volunteer today for a brighter tomorrow! We rise by lifting others!

I’d like to write about something a little different. During some time or another in all of our lives, at least once, we have felt threatened and/or intimidated by someone else’s words and/or actions. This is better known as bullying. It’s never a good feeling when we have been bullied and there are many ways to overcome the threats and intimidating tactics of others. Below I have listed seven steps to dealing with highly intimidating people who may make us feel bullied.

• Mentally prepare ourselves well ahead of time for interacting with the person or people who may be trying to intimidate us.

• Plan out what we want to say.

• Practice with others.

• Offer the right body language (shoulders back, good posture, a pleasant smile, and eye contact)

• Use comic visualization. (There’s always a way to make unpleasant things easier to bare when we spin them into something funny.)

• Focus on how the other person is feeling. (Just because others may not be considerate of our feelings doesn’t mean we shouldn’t always be mindful of theirs.)

• Talk firmly from the heart.

Keeping God’s laws in mind helps us to better handle any and every situation that may come our paths. Love conquers all! Just because someone might choose to speak to us in an aggressive or abusive way doesn’t mean we have to respond with the same sour attitudes they have. Keep in mind that we all have our own battles we fight in life and everybody has bad days sometimes. Never hold it against someone when they are mean spirited but rather pity them. Detach from emotional responses and think about things before reacting in stressful times. I hope that these words will reach the ones in need and make the burdens lighter today and for all the tomorrows. We are all the children of divine love and light. Let’s all get out there and shine!

— 2 Timothy 1:7 “For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control.”

— Proverbs 12:16 “A fool is quick-tempered, but a wise person stays calm when insulted.”

— Deuteronomy 20:4 “…for the Lord your God is He who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies, to give you the victory.”

If there’s a Goliath in front of you, that means there is a David inside of you. Live, love, laugh without limits! Never give up!

By Marie Faircloth Contributing columnist

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

