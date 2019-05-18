Garland seniors prepare for celebration

Greetings readers! This is the day that the Lord has made! Let us rejoice and be glad in it! Things are so busy here at the center these days as we hurriedly prepare for our upcoming annual Older Americans Month Celebration on Thursday< May 23.

It’s such an exciting event and we hope to see you all out here on the big day to celebrate with us. Enjoy all of the friendship, fun and fellowship that Garland Senior Center has to offer by coming out to participate that day and every day we are open and operating. GSC is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. If you have any questions about our upcoming events please call 910-529-3931 and we will help answer all of your questions. There are still vendor and information booths available for all that are interested and many activities available to the public but especially senior citizens on May 23. Donations are welcome and accepted by way of cash, bottled water, canned sodas, etc. Please call 910-529-3931 to find out how you can help us by supporting your local senior sites. We love to hear from you all and look forward to speaking soon. Volunteer today for a brighter tomorrow! We rise by lifting others!

I’d like to discuss a very important topic with all of my readers today and hope it is as beneficial to you all as it is to me. Complacency. The stealer of hope and dreams and the rust that corrodes our brains and souls.

The definition of complacency is a feeling of self-satisfaction, often combined with a lack of awareness or pending trouble or controversy. An example of complacency is the type of attitude a long time leader may have.

Regardless of our age or our title, we can never stop growing intellectually or spiritually. Don’t wait for the forces to move you in a personal or spiritual situation, make things move by reinventing yourself. Great leaders see the early warning signs and take action. That’s why most in tune with complacent behavior feel it necessary for one to reinvent themselves at least once every 4 years. Reinvent yourself and become the “youngest thinker” in the room.

The Bible makes clear that Christians are never standing still. They are either growing or backsliding. After listing some of the qualities every Christian should have, Peter then states, “For if these qualities are yours and are increasing, they keep you from being ineffective or unfruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ”(2 Peter 1:8). In other words, if we are a Christian who is complacent with our growth in God, we are in danger. So often we can experience the power of God in our lives and then assume because he acted like that in the past he will always do the same in the future. We being to become comfortable in our faith in a bad way (Complacent) when we think of the past and then no longer seek God in the present and future.

Signs of complacency include:

• Smiling less. You can’t see the fun. “If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.” If you’re growing and gaining new experiences, work is fun and interesting- even when it’s hard. Some of the most challenging times of my career have also been the most fun.

• You aren’t dialoguing, debating enough. Have you begun to accept the status quo “because that’s the way we do it. ” We need to be continually asking, “What if?” and “Why not?”. Debate should create energy not anxiety. Debate creates better solutions. Steve Jobs the co-founder and CEO of Apple Incorporated, was one of the best at requiring debate into the workplace. We don’t do enough of this in our companies today.

• No one around you is challenging, stretching you. As leaders, we can often find ourselves surrounded by people who tell us what they think we want to hear. We need to be proactive and see the challenge and the critique. It’s not human. Find people who make you uncomfortable, who help you learn a new skill or broaden your perspective, who push you out of your comfort zone. I’ll get a dozen emails after an event with positive endorsement. It’s easy to become complacent if you don’t seek out the critic.

• We’ve lived every situation and can predict the outcome. Wow. Once we believe we know the answer, learning grinds to a halt. The same old day-today routine, or same annual business cycles can crush creativity. The same stuck frame of mind in our spirituality can also damage us overall. Always be a student. Be curious. Listen and ask deeper questions.

• We’ve lost sight of “why” you’re doing this. What fuels your fire and motivates you? The stress of the whirlwind and daily life can make us lose track of our purpose. Are we planning opportunities of renewal and re-energizing every few months?

• You never feel scared or nervous. A lack of fear and nervousness in our lives is usually a solid indicator that we aren’t taking enough risks. People who are complacent don’t like to leave their comfort zone and, therefore, tend not to take as many risks.

• We feel as though our lives are a constant routine. Having a solid routine can be great, but living a life where every day is the same as the one before can be as crushing to your creativity as it is our soul. Complacent people are comfortable with the same old day-to-day routine and tend not to stray from it.

• You reject change. Some people have no issue with picking up and moving to a new city. If you’re complacent, you are living within your comfort zone both mentally and physically. Why would you ever want to leave!? Rejecting change extinguishes the possibility of discovering things that may be different, but better.

• You feel stuck/stagnant. Feeling stuck is something a majority of people will experience during their lifetime. However, someone who is complacent won’t try to climb out of the rut they’ve found themselves in.

As always, live, love, and laugh without limits! Kindness is the best thing to spread throughout the world and don’t forget to lay it on thick. We need all the kindness in this day and age as we can get!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

