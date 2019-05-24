Learning through garden therapy

Students in Lana McLamb’s class at Midway Elementary School display their completed baskets filled with colorful annuals. - Garden therapy by the Just-A-Mere Garden Club provides a gardening experience for students in the Exceptional Children’s program at Midway Elementary School and Midway Middle School. -

