SCC club weaves goodwill in the community

Southwood resident Ida Ralston receives a blanket from club member Mary Bordeaux. -

Sampson Community College’s Crochet Club has been very busy this year. The club, which is known for its charity among nursing home facilities in the area, made its most recent delivery to Southwood Nursing Home with two dozen blankets.

“We are always excited to see the looks on people’s faces when we deliver the blankets,” says club member and SCC employee, Mary Bordeaux. “These colorful blankets usually put smiles on their faces. I enjoy seeing the expressions on their face when they receive these blankets, it really brightens my day and brings me joy to give them out.”

Last year, the club donated about two dozen blankets to the Mary Gran Nursing Home for Christmas. Many of the people who received a blanket do not have family members who are able to visit. This time, the club worked with Allison Hinson, Activity Director at Southwood, to facilitate the visit. “Many times, these residents have family who do not live close by,” says club founder and SCC staff member Sharon West. “This is a way for us not only to provide a small token of comfort but also to allow them to have a surprise visitor to talk to and visit with.”

The crochet club is currently working on blankets to distribute to the Department of Social Services for children being placed in foster care.

Those interested in information about the Crochet Club at Sampson Community College should contact West at [email protected] or at 910.900.4106.

Southwood resident Ida Ralston receives a blanket from club member Mary Bordeaux. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_crochet.jpg Southwood resident Ida Ralston receives a blanket from club member Mary Bordeaux.