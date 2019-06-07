I have said before “It takes two to Tango or Tangle!”. You can choose to dance or argue, this will not be easy, but with practice you will find a way to dance. You will learn to stop and back off! Being (right) doesn’t necessarily translate into a good outcome. The person living with Dementia is doing the best they can. You with the good brain must be willing to change. What do I mean about that? Well, it you are doing something or saying something that is upsetting to your loved one, why continue. Think of another way to say it or think of another way of doing a particular task. Know your agenda, but do not show your agenda. When you show your agenda to your loved one living with any condition of dementia, it is like shoving your hand into their face. Tell me who likes that? I don’t, you would not and the person living with dementia would not as well.

Remember, the person living with Alzheimer’s disease or any condition of dementia, their brain if failing, their brain is dying! You are going to have times of sheer frustration! Both you and your loved one will become frustrated. When we begin to put ourselves in our loved one’s place and consider how they may feel and why they may become angry and how we must have made them feel, we start to understand; (You want to dance with your loved one, not tangle with them.) Caregivers I encourage you to do with them rather than do to them. Below are ten steps you can take to get a positive result when caring for a person living with dementia. These steps are found in a pamphlet titled “Tips for Caregivers”. Dealing with anger is unavoidable when you are a caregiver of a person living with Alzheimer’s. Look for early signs of frustration such as fidgeting. Try to distract the person before violent out bursts occur.

* Respond Calmly: Respond to anger and outburst in a calm and direct manner. Speak in clear, short, easy to understand sentences. Make eye contact. Approach the person slowly and from the front.

* Look for Physical Causes: Check for physical causes such as pain, illness, or constipation which may cause frustration and anger. Have a medical evaluation. Find out is the person is taking medications which may cause anxiety, hallucinations or paranoia. Find out if medications may decrease symptoms. Have a doctor check for impaired vision or hearing which may be increasing confusion.

* Reduce Stress: Avoid situations with lot of noise, activity and people. This can create stress. Notice if the person is acting lost, confused or frightened. Calmly reassure him or her. Pay attention to your body language. The person may become agitated it you are angry or frustrated. Plan stressful activities such as bathing and dressing for when the person is rested. Allow plenty of time for all activities and give clear, step by step directions. Try a daily walk to reduce stress. Provide soothing objects such as a stuffed animal.

* Plan for Quiet Times: Make sure the person is getting enough rest and sleep. Mix quiet times with other activities. Try listening to quiet music or reading aloud.

I will follow up next week on these steps and will give additional steps that will be helpful. Stay in touch I do not want you to miss a thing! I have a very funny story I would like to share with you next week. Hope you have a “Best Day Ever!”

By Lesia Henderson Contributing columnist