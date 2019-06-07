A Memorial Day Ceremony at Spivey’s Corner Thursday, May 23, memorialized those who gave their lives in service to our country. The Seventh Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony, sponsored by the Just-A-Mere Garden Club, was held at the Blue Star Memorial located at the Spivey’s Corner Volunteer Fire Department.

Boy Scout Troop 711 of Dunn did the Presentation of Colors and led in the Pledge of Allegiance to open the service.

Beverly Warren Best welcomed all, afterwhich, the Rev. Brandon Glunt, pastor of Mount Elam Baptist Church, gave the invocation.

Dixie Warren Honeycutt introduced special guests and groups in attendance. Betty Dawson Lee recognized veterans from the different branches of the Armed Forces.

Veterans gathered at the flag of the branch of service each served whether it was Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, or Coast Guard.

Placing the wreath at the Blue Star Memorial were Kenneth Ray Jackson and the Boy Scout Troop 711. Jackson is Past Commander of VFW Post 6767.

The National Anthem and “God Bless America” were sung by Andi Creech, Miss Spivey’s Corner Outstanding Teen of 2019.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 990 concluded the ceremony with the Three-Volley Salute and Taps.

Veterans stand at the flags of the Armed Forces at a Memorial Day service in Spivey’s Corner. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_8673.jpeg Veterans stand at the flags of the Armed Forces at a Memorial Day service in Spivey’s Corner.