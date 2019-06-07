Clinton Garden Club attends meeting

Four members of the Clinton Garden Club attended the District 11 Meeting for Presidents, Committee Chairmen, and Garden Club Members May 30. The meeting was held in Jacksonville where they enjoyed a wonderful, informative program while networking with members of other clubs in the district. Pictured from left are Clinton Garden Club President Mary Burke-Bass, Secretary and District 11 Secretary Jo Hall, District 11 Director Tula Satterfield, and CGC 2nd Vice President Imogene King. Also attending but not pictured, Becky Edwards. -

Four members of the Clinton Garden Club attended the District 11 Meeting for Presidents, Committee Chairmen, and Garden Club Members May 30. The meeting was held in Jacksonville where they enjoyed a wonderful, informative program while networking with members of other clubs in the district. Pictured from left are Clinton Garden Club President Mary Burke-Bass, Secretary and District 11 Secretary Jo Hall, District 11 Director Tula Satterfield, and CGC 2nd Vice President Imogene King. Also attending but not pictured, Becky Edwards.