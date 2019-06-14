Taking steps to avoid worsening the situation

Henderson -

There I was in the check out line of the grocery store, I was frustrated and in a hurry. I did not go in with the intent to purchase much.

However, as usual I had a grocery cart full. I rambled in my purse for coupons I thought I had placed before leaving home. But I could not find them. After glancing at the many people in line behind me I remembered I had not given my special discount card to the cashier. Again, I rambled to located my card! Ok, the cashier lasered my MVP card, then I inserted my debit card. The prompt came up requesting my Pin number. I stood there dumbfounded; I could not think of my pin number!

My heart started pounding inside my chest, I could feel drops of sweat cascading down my back. I felt like everybody in the entire grocery store was looking at me. When I glanced at the line of people behind me, I thought to myself they are going to run me over! It was horrible, what was I going to do with this grocery cart full of groceries! I was beginning to really panic. Then the numbers came to me and my despair washed away. What felt like 30 minutes was really just a few seconds! It was not a good feeling. Now with that thought, what about a person living with Alzheimer’s disease. The pin number may or may not come to mind. What if it does not, they feel that same feeling of despair and frustration. We, with the good brain could adjust, but the person living with dementia this would be difficult. Put yourself in their place, how would you feel? Try to be more sensitive to the feelings of your loved one living with dementia. Remember, they are doing the best they can do, you with the good brain has to change and try new ways to complete a successful task.

Last week we discussed ways to avoid anger. Below are additional tips to help you.

• Avoid Confusion: Do the same things, such as eating dinner and taking a walk at the same time each day. Limit choices which cause confusion.

• Provide Security: Provide a safe and secure environment. Avoid changes in home and caregivers when possible. When a change or a move is necessary, include familiar objects in the new home. Try to make changes gradually.

• Assess Danger: Make sure the person cannot hurt him or herself. Keep sharp objects put away. Try moving five steps back from the person to diffuse the anger. Avoid physically holding or restraining the person. This will often make the situation worse. Try to distract the person with a favorite food or activity.

• Keep Yourself Safe: If the person is violent, make sure you are safe. If necessary, stay out of reach or leave to avoid getting hurt. Call friends, family, neighbors, or your doctor for help. If violent episodes are repeated, make an emergency plan to keep you and the person safe.

• Evaluate Episodes: After a violent episode, don’t remind or blame the person. He or she will probably forget what happened. Look at what caused the problem. See if there is any way to avoid the situation in the future. Remember that responding calmly you can sometimes help avoid outbursts.

• Step Back and take those Three Deep Breaths! We have talked about those very important breaths!!

We with the good brain need to start putting ourselves in the place of those living with dementia. If it confuses us, if it frustrates us, it will do the same to those living with this disease. We need to think how it makes them feel. We need to learn to be mindful and be present in the moment. Hope you have a “Best Day Ever!”

By Lesia Henderson Contributing columnist

Lesia Henderson is a Certified Positive Approach to Care Trainer.

