Just-A-Mere Garden Club holds celebration

Dixie Honeycutt, right, was named Just-A-Mere Garden Club’s Woman of the Year and presented the silver tray and a framed certificate for the honor. Outgoing President Catherine Gilmore made the presentation. Honeycutt was installed as the incoming president of the club. -

The Just-A-Mere Garden Club concluded its club year with a dinner-meeting Tuesday, June 4, at Roberts Grove Church Fellowship Hall. Time for the event was 6:30 p.m.

Dixie Honeycutt hosted the occasion and was assisted by the second half of the membership list. Present for the occasion were 11 members and guest Angela Warren, who assisted in serving.

Arrangements of blue hydrangeas in globe-shaped vases decorated the tables.

President Catherine Gilmore welcomed club members and opened the meeting with the reading of the collect. She then asked the blessing on the meal.

The menu for the delicious buffet dinner featured fried chicken, country-style steak and rice, corn, butter beans, broccoli salad, potato salad, deviled eggs, a relish tray, yeast rolls and iced tea. Frozen strawberry salad, blueberry cobbler and lemon cheesecake bars completed the meal.

After the dinner, Rita Wilson presented the annual Historian’s Report that she and Karene Smith compiled, recapping the year’s work.

Dixie Warren Honeycutt was named as the club’s Woman of the Year for her service to the club, for her gardening and to the community. For this honor, she was presented the silver tray, which rotates from one winner to the next and a framed certificate.

Incoming officers were installed in a ceremony using a candy theme by Wilma Jean Wise and Pattie Godwin. As each officer was installed, she was remembered with a candy bar depicting the office being assumed. Those being installed for a two-year term were Dixie Honeycutt as President, Beverly Best as First Vice-President, Karene Smith as Second Vice-President, Betsy Williams as Secretary-Reporter, Betty Lee as Treasurer and Catherine Gilmore and Rita Wilson as Co-Historians.

Outgoing President Gilmore pinned incoming President Honeycutt with the traditional president’s pin and each made respective remarks afterwards.

Martha Turner was the winner of the hostess gift drawing and received a yard decoration and a watering device.

The reading of the club motto closed the meeting and completed the club year.