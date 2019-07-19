Ebony Prince, Princess crowned

The SHSAA Prince and Princess Ebony Pageant was held June 22. Hope Bizzell was crowned princess and Noah Royster was crowned prince. From left to right are first runner up princess Raynah Jones, Bizzell, Royster, first runner up prince Preston Swinson, third runner up princess Riah Chevallier and second runner up princess Shelby Jeudy. -

