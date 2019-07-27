Ten best healthy foods to buy in bulk

Foods that come in bulk in stores like Costco can save you money and time-as long as you’ve got the place to store them. But don’t buy unhealthy foods- choose nutritious foods that can be stored for long periods of time in your kitchen or pantry. Dry beans (navy beans, pinto beans, black beans, (etc.) are cheap, especially the dry beans and lentils in bags. They’re perfect for stretching your food dollar when you use them as the main source of protein for a meal instead of meats. Legumes are good for you too- they’re full of protein, vitamin, and minerals, and they contain beneficial phytochemicals. Dehydrated dry beans and lentils will last for a least a year if you keep them in a dry place. Lentils are great because you can use them right out of the bag. The bigger dry beans need to soak for a few hours before you use them. Canned dry beans last a long time as well and are easy to use. They’re not quite as inexpensive as bagged dry beans, but you can stock up when they go on sale.

Raisins, prunes, dried apricot, and other dehydrated fruits last up to a year in unopened packages. Keep them in air tight containers in the refrigerator after you open them. Dried fruits aren’t as rich in vitamin C as fresh fruits, but they still contain plenty of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Snacking on dried fruits or adding them to salads and cereal; you can buy almost any fruit or vegetable in a can or jar, and it will last up to two years. Canned vegetables do suffer some nutrient loss compared to fresh produce, but they’re still nutritious foods. Canned vegetables are often high in sodium so if you need to watch sodium intake, be sure to read the Nutrition Facts Labels. Likewise, canned fruits are often high in added sugar if they contain syrup.

Canned and dry soup mixes are inexpensive and last for a long time. Choose canned soups that are lower in fat and sodium, broth-based soups are better for you than creamed soups. Canned soups aren’t as nutritious as fresh or frozen vegetables, but you can boost the nutritional value of your soup by adding leftover vegetables, meat or chicken to the soup while heating on the stove top. Frozen Vegetables are usually much lower in sodium than the canned versions. They don’t last quite as long as canned, but they do taste better; eat them within six months for maximum flavor. There’s a wide range of prices, from inexpensive bags of carrots, beans, corn, or peas to more exotic blends that come with their own sauces (look out for excess sodium and calories). Some vegetables are sold in steamer bags that you pop right in your microwave and taste just as good as fresh. They’re more expensive, but may be worth buying in a bunch when they go on sale.

Fruit or vegetable juice that has been bottled or sealed in single serving boxes and pouches will last for several months on your kitchen shelf as long as you don’t open them. But once opened, they’ll only keep for about a week in the refrigerator. Both fruit and vegetable juices are high in vitamins and potassium. Look for 100 percent juice, not juice drinks that are mostly sugar.

So why not buy in bulk? It’s a great idea to stock up on bulk or sale items whenever you can, but don’t buy more than what you’ll consume. Bulk foods aren’t a bargain if you throw them out. Fresh fruits, vegetables, or other perishables and foods that are higher in fat are not good candidates for buying in bulk. For example, roasted seeds and nuts go stale after a few days once the containers are opened. Fresh fruits and vegetables only last a few days, even in the refrigerator. Vegetable oil is another product that may be tempting to buy in large amounts. But if you don’t use a large amount of oil, choose the smaller bottles rather than larger ones so you don’t waste the oil or end up using rancid oil in your cooking. Flour must be stored properly in dry airtight containers for optimum freshness and only last up to six months. Don’t buy more than what you’ll need.

For more information on buying in bulk, contact Lethia Lee at the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Office at 910-592-7161 or Lethia [email protected]

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Lethia-Lee-2.jpg

By Lethia Lee Contributing columnist

Lethia Lee is the EFNEP Program Assistant for the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Center.

Lethia Lee is the EFNEP Program Assistant for the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Center.