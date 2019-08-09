Caregivers should take time for themselves

Henderson -

It has been a really hot summer! My air condition has worked overtime and I tend to stay inside with my husband. We have watched “Gun Smoke”, “The Virginian”, “I Love Lucy”, “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Sanford and Son”, to name a few. Of course, the news.

At times I need a break, well to be perfectly honest with you I need a break often! I need a time out! My time out is walking with my neighbor. Mind you we walk early before it gets so unbearably hot. We walk around the corn fields; this walk has been vital to my mental health. We talk and share and laugh! I know all we talk about stays right there around those fields. That is therapy for me and her as well. We all need a person that we can share a friendship with and not fear they will repeat a word you say. It does good to get out those negative thoughts you may have and not worry your friend will think you are mean spirited. It is good to have a friend that will not judge you but will listen to you.

As a caregiver there will be many times you need a break. You must make a choice to take that break. It is not good for you or the person you are caring for to be a constant presence. You must realize the benefits of a time of respite. Taking time to go out with a friend for lunch, sitting outside in the shade and reading a book, going on a fishing trip or spending time doing something you enjoy can make a big difference in your caregiving role. I am reminded of the flight attendant giving instructions for you to take the oxygen first, and then you will be able to help your neighbor. This is such a simple thought, but it is powerful. When you take care of yourself first you will be a better caregiver. When we take care of ourselves, such as eating right, exercising, getting regular health care needs met, getting me time, we will tend to have a more positive attitude. That is what you will need as a caregiver, a positive attitude.

I want to inform you on a program that will help with respite. It is “Project C.A.R.E.” (Caregiver Alternatives to Running on Empty). Project C.A.R.E. is a state funded dementia-specific support program for family caregivers. This program uses a family consultant to provide comprehensive support to caregivers of those caring for someone at home with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia. This service offers Care Management with counseling, caregiver assessments and caregiver education. It provides respite vouchers for eligible caregivers to provide in-home respite care. This program will provide information and referrals to connect families with available community resources. Training will be provided to assist the community at large to increase capacity to assist persons living with dementia and their families.

With Alzheimer’s disease being the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and the fifth leading cause of death for adults over the age of 65, we need to be aware. In North Carolina, over 170,000 older adults currently have Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia. By 2030, this number is projected to rise to over 288,000. We need to be prepared.

Take time for yourself caregivers, watch “Sanford and Son”, go for a long walk with a friend and drink plenty of water! Hope you have a “Best Day Ever”!

By Lesia Henerson Contributing columnist

Lesia Henderson is a Positive Approach to Care independent specialist.

