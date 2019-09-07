Dementia — notes to remember

Editor’s note: This is the third in a series

You have a long list of challenges when caring for a person living with dementia. According to Teepa Snow’s Positive Approach to Care here are some of those challenging behaviors; Losing important things, getting lost (time, place, situation), unsafe task performance, repeated calls and contacts, refusing help and care, bad mouthing (the caregiver and others), making up stories (confabulation), undoing what is done, swearing/cursing, sex talk, racial slurs, ugly words, making 911 calls, mixing up night and day, sleep problems (too much or too little), paranoid/delusional thinking, shadowing-following, eloping or wandering, seeing things and people not there-hallucinations, getting into things, threatening caregivers, undressing in public-not changing when needed, being rude — intruding, feeling sick — does not want to do anything, use of drugs or alcohol to cope, striking out at others, falls and injuries, managing medications! You may or may not experience all of these, but be prepared you will experience most of these.

The caregiver tends to see what is wrong rather than what is right! You have to remember that the person living with any condition of dementia is doing the best they can do. You are the one with the good brain you are the one that will have to figure things out. Focus on what your loved one can still do, not on what they can no longer do. Learn to respond rather than react. For example: You are preparing to take your mother to the doctor. You wake her up and have breakfast prepared for her, she comes and eats breakfast, then she takes care of her personal needs (brushes her teeth, combs her hair). Now she is in her bedroom getting ready. You help her with a few things and you tell her while she is finishing up with getting on her sweater that you will meet her in the kitchen. You leave the room and after about fifteen minutes you go into the bedroom of your mother and she is in bed, with the covers pulled up over her! Now what should you do? If you react you would go in the room and scream, “Mom what are you doing? We have to be at the Doctors office in 20 minutes!” “You get out of that bed and put your clothes back on, what are you thinking! You did this on purpose!”

Well I can tell you right now, you might as well cancel this appointment, because both you and your loved one will be so out of sorts nothing from this point on will be productive. But if you responded to this situation when you opened the door to her bedroom and saw she was in bed; you would close the door and take three deep breaths. Then enter the room and say “good morning Mom, I have some coffee for you in the kitchen, when you get dressed, I’ll meet you in the kitchen with your sweater.” You do not remind her that she was already dressed and you do not ask her why she went back to bed. You just take up where she is at that moment. You will have to work on responding rather than reacting. This learned skill will be greatly needed as your journey in the life of dementia goes on.

I want to encourage you to check out Teepasnow.com, you will find a wealth of information that will help you on this journey. Prepare and be ready, it’s better to have and not need than to need and not have! Remember, three deep breaths can make a difference. Hope you have a “Best Day Ever!”

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Lesia-Henderson.jpg

By Lesia R. Henderson Contributing columnist

Lesia Henderson is a Certified Positive Approach to Care Trainer.

Lesia Henderson is a Certified Positive Approach to Care Trainer.