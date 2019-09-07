Through hardship, never give up

Hello readers! It is a pleasure to sit down and write again after a long period of time. Since I last wrote, I’ve been on a different journey. This journey began on May 1, 2019 when I was diagnosed with the word we all fear — “Cancer.” It was sudden, but by the Grace of God I was able to face this without falling apart. On July 1, I had surgery at Duke Hospital. I had thyroid cancer. I had the best specialist, Dr. Gurung at Cape Fear Endocrinology and Dr. Mike Stang the thyroid specialist at Duke. I had surgery one day and came home the next day. Went back a month ago for a follow-up and I am cancer free. At times I get hoarse and I have to take a pill for the rest of my life. Praise God from whom all blessings flow!

Through all the trials and tribulations of life, we are challenged by many circumstances that are out of our control. The one thing I’d like to express to you all reading this today, is that we can never give up. Even when we feel as though we has lost all and our backs are against the wall, we cannot give up. There is always a way, no matter what. God walks beside us every day and on our hardest days, he carries us when our legs may be weak. Through God’s grace and glory we will all be delivered to the finish line and overcome everything that may cause us doubt and anguish. I thank the good Lord every day for all the blessings he has bestowed upon me.

Computer classes started here at the center Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and will continue on for several weeks. Our computer teacher is Anne Woodlief. If you are interested, don’t hesitate to call or come by the center for more information. We look forward to hearing from y’all soon. I’m back at work, doing what I enjoy most — helping others. I will use this as a testimony for others. I will remain an advocate for Alzheimer’s as well as thyroid cancer. Keep me in prayers. I Love You All!

This is why we never give up:

• For our present troubles are quite small and won’t last very long, but they will produce for us an immeasurably great Glory that will last forever! — 2 Corinthians 4:16-17

• Have patience, God isn’t finished yet. — Philippians 1:6

• Always pray, and never give up! — Luke 18:1

• When you go through deep waters, I will be with you. — Isaiah 43:2

Live, Laugh & Love without limits!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

