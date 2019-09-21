Hello readers! It’s such a beautiful day to write and to be alive! Some of y’all already know I was in a bad car accident and was injured. Both my hands are in casts because of broken fingers. Yes it all happened so fast that I hardly had time to think, but the good Lord took the wheel and guided me to safety. To avoid hitting a car that was stopped in my lane, I drove onto the shoulder of the road and an embankment stopped me.

Through all my pain I realize just how blessed I am to still be alive! God has more work for me to complete here on earth! Honestly, I look forward to every moment of His work and my Faith keeps me strong. I’ll continue to stay positive and focused in order for the blessings to keep flowing. I’d like to encourage you all to do the same: Never give up! Those three works kept going through my mind after the wreck that day — never give up!

Every day that I live and breathe, there is a purpose for my existence just like you. We are all here for a reason and until our destiny is fulfilled and all our work God has for us is completed, we will be right here. Living, laughing and loving without limits like He wants us to be. I’m a very independent person and find it hard to ask for help when I need it, but in this time of injury, I need help. It’s such an overwhelming feeling of gratefulness when I think of all my family and friends do to help me. I thank you all for everything and love you dearly. I’m not quite sure what I’d do without you all.

Our manager here at Garland Senior Center, Lucy, is offering structured exercise classes free to the public on Mondays and Wednesdays starting at 10:45 a.m. Come out and enjoy some physical exercise with us as we work towards our personal fitness goals. We look forward to seeing you all here!

On Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. we will be enjoying a fun filled day of marketing exposure here at Garland Senior Center. “Come Let’s Grow Together” is our slogan for this year. There will be multiple vendors onsite including NC Legal Aide, Social Security Administration, Sampson County Transportation, Community Hospice, Mary Gran Nursing Center and Toys For Tots to name a few. There will be lite refreshments that day and lunch will be served with a smile as we enjoy this great event. Come, let’s grow together! We look forward to seeing you all here!

Garland Senior Center will be having Foot Care on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Be sure to get here early and get your name on the list. Bring your insurance cards and get a pedicure from our experienced foot care specialists who always come through for us. We love y’all and appreciate your work.

On Sept. 30, we are looking forward to a visit from our friends at Deaf and Hard of Hearing. They have so much information to offer us and keep us up-to-date with everything new. If this is of interest to you, please don’t hesitate to give us a call or come by. Our number is 910-529-3931 and we are open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Our friends from Sampson County Diagnostic Center will be coming to the Garland Senior Center on Oct. 17 from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. for our annual blood drive. I’d like to encourage you all to come out that day and lend your arms and give some blood for all those in need. We never know when we or our family might need help from a blood donor and every little bit helps. For more information, please call 910-529-3931.

We will be making our way to the State Fair in Raleigh on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Please call to reserve your seat because seating spaces are limited so make your reservation today by calling Garland Senior Center. The bus will be leaving at 7 a.m. sharp and there will be a $5 transportation fee. Make plans with us and enjoy the N.C. State Fair together! It’s going to be so much fun!

In closing I’d like for us all to be reminded of one thing: We rise by lifting others!

• Faith can move mountains. — Mathew 17:20

• Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make straight your paths. — Proverbs 3:5-6

• Clothe yourself with humility. — Peter 5:5

• Humble yourselves, then, under God’s mighty hand, so that he will lift you up in His own good time. Leave all your worries with Him, because He cares for you. — 1 Peter 5:6-7

• But He gives greater Grace, therefore he says God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble. — James 4:6

As always good people: live, laugh and love without limits!

By Marie Faircloth Contributing columnist