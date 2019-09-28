Remembering the friends we’ve lost

Hello readers! It’s such a beautiful day with the sun shining so nicely. How about these chilly, crisp mornings that have been greeting us lately? They’re just another reminder that fall weather is just around the corner. I’m not sure about you all, but I’m looking forward to a little cool down. Each day that passes and season that comes and goes, is a reason to celebrate and be thankful. As holidays approach us, let’s not forget that everyday we’re blessed to breathe is an opportunity for great rejoice and celebration. Grateful for all the blessings and guidance God gives to us is a reason to be very thankful.

Garland has suffered many great loses recently and I’d like to take a moment reflect on the many great people who are no longer with us. Ralph Smith was a dedicated Garland leader for many years and he is surely missed. He was a very hands-on leader, who didn’t mind going above the call of duty to help his town and residents. Judy Smith was also a wonderful woman who had beauty inside and out. Her years of service to her town won’t soon be forgotten and her light will live on, as all our friends and loved ones we lose. If you’ve been in Garland for a while then you remember The Corner Store. One of the longtime employees there was recently lost. Sharon Herring had a smile that lit up many of my days as her kindness and courteous ways were always so kind. My deepest regards and prayers to all the family and loved ones of our recently lost Garland faces. They will all be missed. As we lose our friends, family, and loved ones, let’s always remember we’ll see them again one day.

The Garland Senior Center’s Marketing Exposure event on Wednesday, Sept. 18, was a great success. Event organizer and GSC Manager Luciane Barksdale, wanted to be sure everyone in the community was aware of all the new and different programs and services available. With the help of all our amazing center employees and volunteers the event was very successful. By working together each and every person is able to excel and grow in productive and positive ways. I’d like to thank everyone who came out to enjoy this program and it was great to see you all. Teamwork makes the dream work and together everyone accomplished more! Greatness grows in Garland and we rise by lifting others.

Ongoing structured exercise classes are being offered free to the public here at the center. Center Manager Luciane Barksdale would like to guide everyone towards their best selves as we all become more physically fit, healthy and happy. Classes are available every Monday and Wednesday starting at 10:45 am. We’d like to see you all here for some physical fitness classes and guidance towards gaining healthier lifestyles.

Our friends from Sampson County Diagnostic Center will be coming on Oct. 17 from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. for our annual Blood Drive. I’d like to encourage you all to come out that day and lend your arms and give some blood for everyone in need. We never know when we may need the help of blood donations and every little bit helps. Mark the date on your calendar. We’re looking for to seeing you all and thank you for your wonderful service before-hand. For more information, please call us here at the center 910-529-3931.

We’ll be making our way to the North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and we’ll be leaving at 7 a.m. sharp. Please reserve your seat because seating spaces are limited so make your reservations today by calling Garland Senior Center Monday- Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 910-529-3931. There will be a small $5 charge to ride the bus that day. Make plans to come along with us that day as we are going to have so much fun! Come enjoy the fair with us all and we look forward to seeing you soon!

There’s something in this world that should be avoided at all costs and is my next topic I’d like to discuss. It can paralyze our minds and bodies and is a great threat. This enemy to us all is fear. Fear is something we’ve all experienced at least once in our lives. Fear is something very similar to fire. Fear and fire both consume everything quickly and leave nothing. If we think of how fast we seem to become afraid of so much if we allow ourselves to fear just one thing. We must always keep our hearts and minds open so God’s love and spirit can flow through us in our everyday lives. When we are filled with the Faith God intends for His people, there is no room left for fear. In having said that, I’m not saying go walk across rattlesnake beds or box with a grizzle bear. What I’m saying is sometimes we have to let our guard down and stop being afraid of all the unknown things in life. If we are always in fear and afraid how can we receive all the bountiful blessings God has for us? We can’t, so when we feel fear creeping in, like fire’s small flames crackling, extinguish the fear like flames and know God is always with us and we have nothing to be afraid of. In closing I’d for us all to fear less and love more. As always let us live, laugh, and love without limits!

• So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. — Isaiah 41:10

• For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind. — 2 Timothy 1:7

• The Lord is with me; I will not be afraid. — Psalm 118:6

• Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for You are with me. Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me. — Psalm 23:4

By Marie Faircloth Contributing columnist

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

