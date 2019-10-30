Mourning those lost to cancer, marking awareness

It is a pleasure to write and share some personal notes with my readers this week.

My heart is saddened this morning as I have lost a dear friend, sister-in-law, as well as a great pillar in the Indian Community, Ms. Carol Brewington. She will forever be remembered in our hearts. Just a few weeks ago I called her, “Marie what do you want?” that was Carol. I said I wanted a beaded thyroid pin or whatever and she said ‘I ain’t never done one’. I gave her the colors and a few days later, she called. “It’s ready — If you don’t like it, throw it back and I’ll do something else.”

It was perfect. Pink, blue, turquoise, with one blue bead representing pancreatic cancer. My brother Avan and her son Andy, both lost their fight to the dreadful disease. I will always treasure this piece made by my sister. Rest In Peace, Carol.

Now I have an old remedy my husband found somewhere and when I tell y’all it works, it works great! If your leg hurts, take some fresh cabbage leaves, wrap and band around your legs. It will ease the pain. I believe in these remedies — just try it! When I tried this it made all my leg pain vanish and I slept like a baby!

Breast Cancer Awareness was a blast! We all wore pink, walked down to Cain Park and back to the center followed by refreshments and lunch. Patricia Faircloth and Vernet Murphy were honored — Vernet is 23 years cancer free and Patricia is one year free. We have to stay mindful of our bodies to safeguard ourselves against illness and disease. Early detection is the best way to fight against cancer.

There are several programs and events coming up here at the center. There will be a mascaraed party and Thanksgiving brunch. Volunteers are needed here at the center to deliver meals to our elderly community who aren’t able to get out of the house to pick them up. If you or anybody you know is interested in volunteering, please call us 910-529-3931. We’re open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. We’re looking forward to hearing from you all soon!

We are so happy that our friend Meghan Baker, Nutrition Educator SNAP-Ed Steps to Health for Duplin and Sampson counties, has been coming to do nutrition education classes here at the center. Meghan Baker is from NC State Extension and she always has so many beneficial nutrition ideas to share with us, not to mention the tasty treats she always serves up. We are very thankful to Ms. Baker and all she does to help us stay healthier and more active with her educational programs.

As always friends, live, love and laugh without limits! Never give up!

• For if you forgive men when they sin against you, your Heavenly Father will always forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins. — Mathew 6:14-15.

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

