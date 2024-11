Mr. and Mrs. Robert Cowan Johnson Sr. of Rose Hill announce the engagement of their daughter, Carol Luanne Reynolds to Seth Carlton Sholar, son of Caroleigh Burns and Joseph Carlton Sholar, both of Pin Hook. Carol Luanne is the granddaughter of Ann Bostic Weeks of Clinton. Seth is the grandson of Carol Futch Burns of Burgaw and Frances Hines Sholar of Pin Hook. The wedding is planned for Saturday, April 18, at six o’clock in the evening at the home of the bride.

Carol Luanne Reynolds Johnson https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_engagement.jpg Carol Luanne Reynolds Johnson