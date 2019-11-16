Just-A-Mere holds November meeting

Catherine Gilmore was hostess and speaker at the November meeting of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club. Her program was on indoor water gardens, some of which are being displayed. -

Catherine Gilmore was hostess for the Just-A-Mere Garden Club’s meeting on Nov. 5. The meeting was held at Roberts Grove Church Fellowship Hall.

President Dixie Honeycutt welcomed all and led the group in reciting the collect. Present were 11 members and guest, Hilda Lewis.

Martha Turner spoke on “The Spiritual Garden” for her inspirational remarks. Just as gardens have needs, a gardener tends to those needs as necessary. In the spiritual garden of life, the Creator & Lord blesses each in many ways to possess beauty and to be fruitful in life.

Catherine Gilmore presented the program on indoor water gardens. She displayed examples of water gardens that she made using aquatic plants. Mrs. Gilmore gave step-by-step instructions to prepare them and suggested to place them near a sunny window. Water gardens look striking when planted in tall cylinder-shaped crystal containers.

In the business session, a report was heard on the District 8 meeting that was held at the Indigo Room in Erwin and was attended by seven members from the Just-A-Mere Club. All members are asked to prepare hors d’oeuvres for the Christmas meeting at Beverly Best’s home.

Karene Smith was recipient of a water garden from the night’s program in the hostess gift drawing.

The group closed with the reading of the motto.

A time of refreshments followed the meeting. Zucchini bread, apple bread, pimento cheese and chicken salad with Ritz crackers, potato chips with dip, Graham crackers and pumpkin dip, assorted fall cookies and a blessing trail mix with soft drinks and ice water were enjoyed.

