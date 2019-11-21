Upcoming events for Garland Senior Center

Hello readers! It’s almost Thanksgiving and we are so very thankful here at the center and on the home front. When we think about all the things we’re thankful for, let’s not forget who got us all to this point, the good Lord, God Almighty! For everything that may seem wrong in life, there are always many more things that are right. Not a day goes by that we’re not to be grateful and thankful for all that comes our way. The good, the bad and the ugly have all gotten us to this very point known as today… Let us give thanks, which brings me to my next point: I’ve asked you all for recipes and a few have sent some in but y’all come on now and share some of your favorite holiday recipes with us to enjoy! Do any of my readers out there know how to make Old-Timey Japanese Fruit Cake and the old fashioned style fruit cakes? How about the layered chocolate cakes we used to enjoy back in yesteryear? We’ve all become so dependent on ready-made cake mixes these days, it would be nice to eat some scratch made versions.

Garland Senior Center Volunteer, Veronica Thomas, shared one of her favorite holiday punch recipes with us. Thanks Veronica, we love you! -Pineapple Lemonade Punch- 1 quart prepared lemonade (country time mix), 2 cups of pineapple juice, 2 cups sprite and 1 cup of sugar. Mix the ingredients well and chill until ready to be served. Can be garnished with lemon slices, cherries and or strawberries.

Volunteers are needed here at the center to deliver meals to our elderly community who aren’t able to get out of the house to pick them up. We love all of our volunteers here at Garland Senior Center and we appreciate each and every person who takes the time to help. Teamwork makes the dream work! T.E.A.M- Together, Everyone, Accomplishes, More! We rise by lifting others! Thank you volunteers! If you or anybody you know is interested in volunteering, please call us 910-529-3931. We’re open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. We’re looking forward to hearing from you all soon!

The last nutrition class here at the center with Meghan Baker, from NC State Extension is coming up on Nov. 22 starting at 1 p.m. Our friend Meghan always has so many beneficial nutrition ideas to share with us, not to mention the tasty treats she serves up. Nutrition Educator SNAP-Ed Steps to Health for Duplin and Sampson Counties. If you haven’t had a chance to enjoy these classes so far, come join in all our fun!

Nov. 25 we will be having our friend, Tina Dickie, with us from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. to discuss affordable insurance and the open enrollment program. If you have any questions about health insurance or open enrollment, this is the time to come and ask. Tina is very knowledgeable and ready to help us all with any questions we may have.

Our Thanksgiving Dinner will be coming soon, on Nov. 26 starting at 11 a.m. Please bring your favorite holiday covered dish and let’s have some good food with friends and fellowship together, being reminded of all the wonderful things we have to be thankful for. Our wonderful Foot Care team will be here at the center doing pedicures for us all on Nov. 26. Please bring your necessary information (insurance cards and social security cards) and get your name added to the list. We look forward to seeing you all here that day to enjoy a nice, relaxing pedicure! Also, on Nov. 26, Pandora Mathews will be sponsoring BINGO for our Garland center participants. We always enjoy seeing Pandora and enjoying BINGO. If you or anyone you know is interested in sponsoring a BINGO game, please don’t hesitate to call us here at the center (910) 529-3931. We look forward to hearing from you all soon!

Golden Years Nursing Center will be here at the center on Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m. We will be enjoying door prizes and hearing about all the happenings going on at Golden Years. Come and enjoy the day with us, here at GSC! The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will be visiting us here at the center also on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Come enjoy BINGO and sign up for LIEAP benefits. The Weatherization Program will be here on Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Anybody who needs help with home repairs during this cold weather should come out and apply for help before it gets too cold.

Senior Games will be here again before we know it! There will be a Senior Games kick-off in early January, which gives our area seniors a chance to strut their stuff and get into the swing of things while sharpening their game skills for the upcoming Mid-Carolina Senior Games. We’re not sure of the exact day yet, so stay tuned to this article for more information. The Mid-Carolina Senior Games begin on April 11. Sampson County had good participation this year, but we’re hoping to have more participants this coming year. Y’all come on out and enjoy these wonderful events with us all!

As always good people, Live, Laugh and Love without limits!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

