Dementia — notes to remember

How would you describe coconut or a coconut? You may say it’s the brown seed of a tropical palm, it has a hard-brown shell lined with edible white flesh containing a clear liquid. You may add its white, flaky and delicious to eat. That sounds right and if you describe it in that way most people would figure it out. Now if your loved one living with Alzherimer’s disease tried to describe coconut, they may describe it as (brown hairy balls, with brown stuff on it). That sounds disgusting. Your loved one is describing the appearance of the coconut. However, at times the person living with any condition of dementia may use many words to describe something when a few words will do. This is called circumlocution, the use of many words where fewer would do, especially in a deliberate attempt to be vague or evasive.

The person living with dementia almost always lose nouns firsts. This means the person living with dementia will search for the name of a person, place or thing and will be unable to find that word. However, they will attempt to describe what they are trying to communicate. This is very frustrating to your loved one and to you as well. Remember, dementia generally attacks the left side of the brain and then spreads, (it attacks asymmetrically). The person living with dementia will lose on the left side of the brain and retain on the right. (Language on the left, rhythm on the right). The left side of your brain is where language is stored. Searching for words will be an often occurrence with your loved one living with dementia as the disease progresses. When your loved one is trying to find a word, ask them to describe it, remember to tolerate delay. If your loved one gets upset just try to distract them and move on. The person living with dementia is doing the best they can do; you are the one with the good brain. You must respond, not react. The person living with dementia will pay more attention to your facial expression than the words you say. Just being aware of this simple piece of information, you could avoid a volatile situation.

Please understand in the early stages of dementia people will miss one out of four words. Keep this in mind while visiting over the holidays. Be mindful that your loved one may get lost in the conversation. Just slow down, give them time to catch up, smile, be pleasant and remember they will pay more attention to your expression than what you say.

By Lesia R. Henderson Contributing columnist

Lesia Henderson is a Certified Positive Approach to Care Trainer.

