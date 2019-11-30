Through the lens

Perla Mendo Lopez’s photograph ‘Reflections’ captured nature on a class field trip.
Elizabeth Stoeckel’s photograph ‘Clean Ice Rink’ showed a hockey player during practice.
Billy Langston’s photo ‘Sunset’ was taken at White Lake.
‘Spooky Sunset,’ a photo taken by Annie J. Langston during a class field trip.
Harper Knowles’ photo ‘Yellow Flower Power’ captured yellow flowers.
‘A day at the beach,’ a photo taken by Marleen Powell, showcased Atlantic Beach.
Barbara Werner’s photograph, ‘At Rest’, captured a cluster of unique tombstones.
Lynn Godwin utilized empty space and striking similar colors in the aptly-named photo, ‘The Dog.’
Barbara Werner’s photograph, ‘At Rest’, captured a cluster of unique tombstones.
Lynn Godwin utilized empty space and striking similar colors in the aptly-named photo, ‘The Dog.’
Elizabeth Stoeckel’s photograph ‘Clean Ice Rink’ showed a hockey player during practice.
‘A day at the beach,’ a photo taken by Marleen Powell, showcased Atlantic Beach.
Perla Mendo Lopez’s photograph ‘Reflections’ captured nature on a class field trip.
Harper Knowles’ photo ‘Yellow Flower Power’ captured yellow flowers.
Billy Langston’s photo ‘Sunset’ was taken at White Lake.
‘Spooky Sunset,’ a photo taken by Annie J. Langston during a class field trip.