Is unity really possible?

Over the years, we have offered several articles on the topic of unity. We have showed the real difference in union and unity, union being joined together and true unity being walking together in total agreement and partnership. Unity is not an agreement to disagree. Some have been known to openly declare true unity as being something that is not possible. In this brief article, we wish to show that it is not only possible but that it is commanded and the means by which it can be a reality has been provided for us.

Just prior to the fervent prayers of our Lord in the garden of Gethsemane, while still in the upper room where He had instituted the partaking of the Lord’s supper, Jesus prayed to God for Himself, his apostles and then for all those that would become believers due to the preaching and teaching of those apostles. For all those believers, including those of us living in this present time, Jesus prayed, “That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us: that the world may believe that thou hast sent me” (John 17:21). It would seem ludicrous indeed for the Son of God to pray for a unity that is not possible, is it not? The unity that He prayed for was one in which there was a total agreement. He prayed that all believers would be one as the Father and the Son are one. Jesus told Philip, “Have I been so long time with you, and yet hast thou not known me, Philip? He that hath seen me hath seen the Father; and how sayest thou then, Show us the Father? Believest thou not that I am in the Father, and the Father in me? The words that I speak unto you I speak not of myself: but the Father that dwelleth in me, he doeth the works. Believe me that I am in the Father, and the Father in me: or else believe me for the very works’ sake”. (John 14:9-11). As Amos said many years earlier, “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” (Amos 3:3). It is a fact that unity of all believers is possible.

We might also note that such unity is commanded of us. The apostle Paul in a letter to the church at Corinth wrote, “For it hath been declared unto me of you, my brethren, by them which are of the house of Chloe, that there are contentions among you” (I Cor. 1:11). It must be evident to all who read on that Paul was not pleased with the division and contentions among the believers in Corinth. He wrote, “For ye are yet carnal: for whereas there is among you envying, and strife, and divisions, are ye not carnal, and walk as men?” (I Cor. 3:3). He points toward the unity that should be viewed when he stated, “For we are labourers together with God: ye are God’s husbandry, ye are God’s building” (I Cor. 3:9). As to a command for said unity, note these words, “Now I beseech you, brethren, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that ye all speak the same thing, and that there be no divisions among you; but that ye be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment” (I Cor. 1:10).

Now, let us turn our attention to the means of having such unity. It would be easy for us to consider that there are so many different teachings, opinions, practices and views of what one should be, teach and do in the realm of Christianity that it is hard, if not impossible, to come to an agreement. However, the solution is really a very simple one to understand, if not necessarily to practice. The simple answer is that if all will follow the instruction manual, given to man from God by way of the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, we would all be speaking and doing the same thing. If one took the rule book for the game of baseball and used the same rule book in this country and in several other countries, every one of the games played would be played the same. Paul told Timothy, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works” (II Tim. 3:16-17). He told the Roman brethren, that the gospel of Christ is the “power of God unto salvation” and that “therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith” (Rom. 1:16-17). Peter wrote that we purify our souls in obeying the truth…” (I Pet. 1:22) and that we are “…born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever” (I Pet. 1:23) and that this ever-enduring word of the Lord, “is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you” (I Pet. 1:25).

The apostle Paul, in his letter to the Ephesians said, “With all lowliness and meekness, with longsuffering, forbearing one another in love; Endeavouring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace” (Eph. 4:2-3). The means of doing this is then listed in what some call the seven-plank platform for unity (Eph. 4:4-6). In short, it is to follow the instructions of God.

Send any questions or comments to [email protected]