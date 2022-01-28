One of the most misunderstood passages of scripture in the New Testament about Eternal Life can be found in Matthew 19:16-30. This is the passage about a rich young ruler, asking Jesus, what he must do in order o receive Eternal Life.

As I have said many times before, in order to truly understand scripture, you must compare scripture with scripture. If you fail to do so, you will be filled with false doctrine and you will also hear some preachers giving out false doctrine. Jesus responded to the rich young ruler by saying, “If you will enter into Eternal Life, keep the commandments.” The rich young rulers responded by saying, “Which ones.” Jesus then responded by quoting some of he Ten Commandments.” Was Jesus actually teaching that in order to be saved and have Eternal Life, one must keep the Commandments: ABSOLUTELY NOT!!!

No one can keep God’s Law or the 10 commandments perfectly. If anyone could, there would be no need for Jesus to die on the cross for the sins of the world. Romans 3:20 says, “Therefore by the deeds, (keeping and obeying), of the Law, shall no flesh be justified, (saved), in HIS sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin.”

Jesus mentioned the 10 Commandments to the rich young ruler, NOT to show him how to be saved but that he NEEDED to be saved. We are not saved by works but by faith!!! The rich young ruler told Jesus that He had kept and obeyed all of the commandments HE had quoted. But Jesus purposely did not quote, “Thou shall not covet.”

So Jesus told him that if he would sell all of his goods and give it to the poor. He could be saved and have Eternal Life. Jesus knew the heart of this young ruler just like HE knows our hearts. Jesus asked him to sell his possessions in order to force him to examine his own heart and his priorities. The rich young ruler was not able to get rid of his possessions in order to be saved.

But no where in the Bible are we told to sell our possessions or give money away in order to be saved. The rich young ruler walked away unsaved because Jesus had showed him that his possessions were his God We cannot love and serve two masters. Jesus disciples were grieved when they heard Jesus tell them how hard it is for a rich man to enter into heaven.

They, like many people today, believe that being rich or well off was evidence of being blessed by God and even saved! Jesus teaches Material possessions is not a guarantee that GOD is pleased with a person. It is good to possess wealth as long as wealth does not possess you. John 3:16 makes it clear how to receive Eternal Life.

It says, “For GOD so loved the world, that HE gave HIS only begotten SON, that whosoever BELIEVES IN HIM, shall not perish, but have EVERLASTING LIFE!!!! ETERNAL LIFE is not a gift to be had in the future. It is a gift from GOD that we have right now. John 17:3 quotes Jesus as saying, “And this is LIFE ETERNAL, that they might know GOD AND JESUS CHRIST.” If you are in a relationship with GOD THE FATHER and GOD THE SON, you are walking with ETENAL LIFE right now. Praise the Lord!!!

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.