Do we really realize the value of time and the power of a day well spent? Moses and James’ stories about the shortness of life are shared in the Bible.

James 4:14 “You do not know what your life will be like tomorrow. You are just a vapor that appears for a little while and then vanishes away.”

James was compelled to share the love of Christ and pound into people’s heads to cherish time together and make the most of every day. Imagine how quickly vapor from your spray deodorant or hairspray disappears when you release the button. You and I are a vapor that is here a little while and gone in a flash. Psalm 90:5 “You have swept them away like a flood, they fall asleep; in the morning they are like grass which sprouts anew.”

We think our lives here are going to last a long time, but compared to eternity, our time on earth is super short. That’s why it’s so important for us to make sure we are making the most of the time God has given us. Psalm 90:10 “As for the days of our life, they contain seventy years, or if due to strength, eighty years, yet their pride is but labor and sorrow; for soon it is gone and we fly away!”

During the first few weeks of 2022, most of us made all kinds of resolutions and predictions for this new year. Where will the Dow Jones go in 2022, what will happen in our country and around the world that seems to be turned upside down. Will there be terrorist attacks, hurricanes on our coast, a natural disaster, an end to COVID, a great revival (Awakening) in our nation? Some of these will come true while others will never even make the news.

Every day we deal with uncertainties and no guarantee of time to work them out for good and purpose in our lives. Psalm 90:12 shares about cherishing life day by day and making the most of our time.

“Teach us to number our days, that we may present to You a heart of wisdom.” In closing, please let these scriptures settle inside your hearts and make time with God a top priority in 2022. Prioritize what’s important ‘for such a time as this’ and put things in order for Jesus to come soon, morning – night- or noon! Pull your family together for prayer, praise, planning, and worship. Take time to rest in Him, study His Word, listen to the Holy Spirit gently guiding, speaking, and nudging our hearts…as He prepares us for the uncertainties ahead.

Jesus longs for the precious time we spend with Him. The closer we get to Thee, the more we hear, understand, give to people in need, and stop focusing solely on ‘me, me, me’. Oh, how sweet to trust in Thee, our Best Friend for eternity! GOD – Father, Son, and Holy Spirit sees our time used wisely and love shared sacrificially as we bond, believe, and be all He has called us to be!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.