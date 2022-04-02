It is common to hear preachers on television, on the internet and in pulpits speak of the coming kingdom of God. Some have set dates for when that event will transpire and with nearly every world event, such as the wars and disagreements among the nations of our age, so-called experts in understanding the Bible find Bible passages that they claim show this event in the preparation for this coming kingdom. There is no doubt that we can read of a kingdom of God in the Bible. However, there seems to be much misunderstanding concerning this kingdom and thus, a very real need to go back and take a look at just what God’s word shows us about this kingdom.

Let us start by acknowledging that the Old Testament prophets foretold the coming of the kingdom. Daniel wrote, ”And in the days of these kings shall the God of heaven set up a kingdom, which shall never be destroyed…”(Dan. 2:44). Later this same prophet wrote, “I saw in the night visions, and, behold, one like the Son of man came with the clouds of heaven, and came to the Ancient of days, and they brought him near before him. And there was given him dominion, and glory, and a kingdom, that all people, nations, and languages, should serve him: his dominion is an everlasting dominion, which shall not pass away, and his kingdom that which shall not be destroyed” (Dan. 7:13-14).

With study, we can determine when this kingdom was to come, where it would begin and who would reign over it. Starting with the when, we can note from the first passage we cited from Daniel, where he said, “in the days of these kings” (Dan. 2:44). Looking back to the explanation of the image that Nebuchadnezzar had seen, Daniel showed that it would be in the fourth kingdom in line, beginning with Babylon over which Nebuchadnezzar was king (Dan. 2:38), that the God of heaven would set up His kingdom (verse 44). Following the Babylonian empire was the Medo-Persian empire, the Greek empire and then the Roman empire, thus God would set up His kingdom during the days of the Roman kings. Most are aware that the New Testament events transpired while the Roman Empire was in power. Early in the New Testament we read, “In those days came John the Baptist, preaching in the wilderness of Judaea, And saying, Repent ye: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand” (Matt. 3:1-2). In the next chapter of that same gospel account we read, “From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand”. Thus, though it was close, it was still future tense. Still in those three years of Jesus’ personal ministry, He stated, “Verily I say unto you, That there be some of them that stand here, which shall not taste of death, till they have seen the kingdom of God come with power” (Mark 9:1). The kingdom would come during the lifetime of some of those present that day.

At this point the, when and the where, are coming together. Jesus had said that the kingdom would come with power (Mark 9:1) and He told His apostles to “tarry ye in the city of Jerusalem, until ye be endued with power from on high” (Luke 24:49). When asked by the apostles about “the when” of the coming kingdom, Jesus responded, “It is not for you to know the times or the seasons, which the Father hath put in his own power. But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth” (Acts 1:6-8). This occurred in Jerusalem, in the days of the Roman Empire upon the first Pentecost following those words (Acts 2:1-4). Numerous are the times in the Old Testament where the coming kingdom is said to occur in the last days. Peter said in his sermon on that Pentecost that what was happening there was the fulfillment of the prophecies of Joel about things to happen in the last days (Acts 2:16-17).

Isaiah had foretold who would reign over this kingdom of God (Isa. 9:6-8). Daniel’s prophecy likewise indicated just who would be reigning (Dan. 7:13-14). As we begin the New Testament, we find the angel Gabriel appearing to a young virgin, named Mary, and saying to her, “And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name Jesus. He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest: and the Lord God shall give unto him the throne of his father David: And he shall reign over the house of Jacob for ever; and of his kingdom there shall be no end” (Luke 1:31-33). Just before ascending into heaven Our Lord stated, “…All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth:, Jesus reigns now and will until His return when he will turn the kingdom over to the Father and put down all rule and authority (I Cor. 15:24). The kingdom has come. The kingdom so many are looking for was never promised nor intended by God. Many seek a physical earthly kingdom, yet to come. The kingdom is a spiritual kingdom not a physical one (Luke 17:20-21). As Jesus told Pilate, “My kingdom is not of this world: if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight, that I should not be delivered to the Jews: but now is my kingdom not from hence” (John 18:36). The apostle Paul noted how he and the Colossian brethren had been delivered from the power of darkness, “and translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son” (Col. 1:13).

