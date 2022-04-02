Allow me to remind you of a good definition of faith. Faith is obeying, believing,or acting on God’s Word, either directly or indirectly. despite any situations, circumstances or possible outcomes..

Faith is of such importance, that Jesus Christ wondered out loud, as to whether or not HE will find faith on the earth when HE returns. Everyone has been given a measure of faith, but it is up to the Believer, to determine whether your faith will be great or little. Faith cometh by hearing and hearing by the Word of God. The amount of faith that you have or will be determined by how much you study God’s Word, according to Roman 10L17.

In the Scriptures, Jesus often talked about people with little faith. For example, in Luke 11: 5-8 and Luke 18:1-8, Jesus indicated that people who worry a lot and people who live in fear have little faith. People who walk around with a lack of confidence, also have little faith. Not having complete confidence in what Jesus is able to do for you and what HE has done for you causes one to have little faith. Little faith hinders Christ from doing great things in your life.

Jesus also talked about people with great faith. Great faith is what moves the Lord to do great things for you. In Luke 8:43-48, there was a woman who had an issue of blood for 12 long years. She had done all that she could do to get healed of that illness. Finally, her great faith caused her to believe that if she could just touch the hem of Jesus’ garment, she would be made whole. When Jesus came to her town, she pressed her way to him and touched the hem of his garment. Instantly she was healed. Jesus later said to her that her faith had healed her.. Her great faith caused power from Jesus to touch her body. It was automatic!!! As I said before, great faith always moves the Lord.

It is vital for Believers to surround themselves with other Believers who have great faith. Their faith can cause the Lord to move on your behalf. It was the great faith of others in Matthew 9:1-7 that allowed a man sick with palsy to be healed. It was the great faith of others in Luke 5:16-26 that caused a bed-stricken man to be haled.

What kind of faith do you have? Is it a little or is it great!!!

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.