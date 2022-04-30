Two events set for day in Clinton

Prayers were shared for all areas of the community last year at a National Day of Prayer event in Clinton.

Gerald Underwood prayed for America last year, and shared his thanks for all the folks that came out, encouraging those gathered to pray with him.

Dwight Dunning prays for the youth in the community during a National Day of Prayer event. The day will be observed again this year, set for this Thursday.

CLINTON — Next week pastors and community members will gather downtown on Thursday, May 5, to humble themselves for the National Day of Prayer.

This year will be different than last, with there being two times to attend as well as a new location, said organizer Thaddeus Godwin.

“This year we are going to have two times,” said Godwin.

One will be at noon and the other at 7 p.m., at the Farmer’s Market.

“We have eight pastors in the afternoon,” he said. “We do have the school, Butler Avenue, they are going to be doing the pledge of allegiance to the flag. Then we are doing to get some young person from Sunset Avenue School to do the Star Spangled Banner.”

Additionally there are new faces joining in this year.

“Prayers for the Church will be Leslie Morrisey, prayers for Pastors will be Judy Truitt, and Marcus Becton will be the pastor for the city.”

“Our prayer for the country is going to be Russ Emmanuel. Prayer for the state will be Joel Underwood. Pastor for the county will be Ray Ammons. Also will be Louie Boykin giving prayers for the military. The pastor for the youth will be Eric Grubb.”

Quaveon Richardson will be doing the prayer for the school. The opening prayer will be Jaime Carrion

The 7 p.m. service will be lead by Eddie Barnes and the noon by Godwin.

Last year, joining the event was Marcus Becton, Elaine Hunt, Gerald Underwood, Lloyd Thompson, Steve Wilkins, Eddie Barnes and Gertie Stevens. Additionally were Dwight Dunning, Leonard Henry and Godwin, as well as numerous other members of the community.

“Bombard heaven for an answer,” said Becton. “We are thankful God — we are thankful for life, health and strength.”

“Our land is in a mess, our nation is in a mess, and our world is in a mess.”

Gerald Underwood prayed for America, and shared his thanks for all the folks that came out, encouraging those gathered to pray with him.

“You are the blessing and sustainer of life,” he said. “Today as we pray for America, we pray Lord, because America has fallen away from you. We pray that by your word and your might, that you might begin to bring America towards you.”

“We pray that you will touch hearts and minds, that we will turn our heart back towards you,” he stated. “We know that you have America in your hand.”

Steve Wilkins prayed for law enforcement as well as other emergency personnel.

“We give thanks, oh God, that these men and women bravely face the challenges that they face, for the sake of our security.”

The school system was the focus for Eddie Barnes, who gave thanks for all that they do in the education profession.

Leonard Henry prayed for the pastors, asking for renewal of their spirits, and giving thanks for those faith leaders. He asked for them to be refreshed, restored and revived.

“We pray for your servants, and they have been on the spiritual front line, praying and interceding for their community,” Henry said. “They have poured out so much God.”

“I thank God for these pastors that came out, but I thank God also for you that are here today,” said Godwin. “We don’t take it lightly that each prayer that was prayed will touch each source that they prayed for. Our belief is this: That God has a way of bringing all things together.”

