The Clinton Garden Club met recently with Becky Todd Edwards presenting a program on the Japanese art of flower arranging called Ikebana. Its history comes from 500 year tradition of making more than a flower decoration, by helping people find the meaning of life and serenity through this special style of making arrangements. She has a wealth of knowledge about flowers and arranging. She is well on her way through the arduous process of becoming a National Garden Club flower arrangement Judge.

By Merrie McLamb

Clinton Garden Club