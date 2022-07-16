Every now and then, we as Christians, must take the time to review and go back to the fundamentals of being a Christian. When we lose sight of the fundamentals, we run the risk of losing our life as a true Christian and becoming part of a vanity group called “Church Folk.” We become so involved in “Church Activities,” that we forget what it really means to be a true Christian and follower of Christ. Below are key passages that explain the basic fundamentals of being a Christian.

A Christian is first, a person who has taken the first step of becoming saved, as a result of accepting Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. The fundamentals of that step can be found in Romans 10:9-10. It says, “…If thou shall confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus and shall believe in thine heart that God has raised HIM from the dead, thou shall be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.” Believing in your heart that God has raised Jesus Christ from the dead means that you believe Jesus Christ has died for the sins of the world, including yours . HE has fulfilled all the demands of the law for you, HE has conquered death for you , He now sits at the right hand of God making intercession for you. God is the only one who can see that in your heart. By confessing HIM as Lord, you are confessing HE is now Lord over your life. There is no other way one can be saved except by this confession and by this belief.

Once you become save, you have your ticked to heaven. Your ticked is stamped, “RIGHTEOUS.” Romans chapter 3 tells us that all have sinned and come short of the glory of God. Therefore, there is nothing you can do to earn your way to heaven. Upon accepting Christ, God declares you righteousness. This is something only God can do, and you must believe this by faith. In fact, God puts on you, the righteous of Christ, so that whenever HE sees you, HE only sees Christ. Please study and meditate on Romans 3:9-31. You are incapable of making yourself ready to go to heaven. God does that for you through HIS grace that comes by the faith of Christ.

The moment you meet the fundamental above, GOD goes does two amazing things for you. He baptizes you into his family by placing HIS Holy Spirit inside of you, to abide in you forever. HE also sets up for you, all the blessings in this world, you will ever need. Ephesians 1: 3 says, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ.” These blessing come do to us as we please God and as we walk by faith and not by sight. More we do these things, the more blessings we have.

Romans 14:10-13, I Corinthians 3:13-19 and 2 Corinthians 5:10 tells us we are to live the Christian life in such a way that Jesus Christ will reward us for our service to HIM . Every Christian will stand before Christ , not to be punished, but to be rewarded for what we have done in the Body of Christ. The Body of Christ is not just your home church. It encompasses your entire way of life. When we stand before Christ, HE will not have anything to say about the sins we have committed because HE has already died for our sins, and HE remembers them no more!!!

As we live our lives as Christians and followers of Christ, we are still sinners and we will indeed sin. In fact, there will indeed be times when we will do things that we know we shouldn’t do. There will be times when we will sin by doing things that we hate. There will be times when we know the right thing to do, but yet will not do it. The Bible says it is not us that do these things, but it is the sin that is in us that do these things. Sin will never leave us until our change come as we are caught up to heaven. But as you continue to live the Christian life, our sins should be less and less. Please take the time to study and meditate on Romans 7:13-20.

As I alluded to earlier, the most amazing thing God does for us is best explained in Romans 8:16. It says, “The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God. “ No matter what mistakes or sins we commit as we live our Christian lives, and no matter what “church folk” say about us, God gives us constant affirmation that we are still a child of God. So, we keep pushing for prize of the high calling of God. Let all Christians say Amen and Amen.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.