Your life is not in vain — at least it doesn’t have to be that way. Most people think we can change into products of our environment. I have seen individuals who have the most challenging upbringings receive little to no support. Despite all of that, they’ve managed to go beyond unforeseen harsh obstacles in life to become successful people. They were resolved to overcome their bitterness and improve, becoming better not bitter. Their path to success would involve getting the necessary assistance. Whether it comes from a pastor, close friends, a medical doctor, or a psychologist/psychiatrist. Everyone is not an island unto himself, after all. Even the most resilient people eventually require assistance. The modern tendency to analyze everything from all angles makes it easy to get carried away when analyzing our approach to life. You have nothing to blame yourself for if you decide to take a moment of pause. This will enable you to reflect on the true dimension of the complex experience we call life.

Navigating this thing we call life can be confusing at times, but there is no doubt that living involves the ability to extract joy and satisfaction from every moment. In contrast, existence can be used to describe the endless routine of every day. Our modern times force us to keep our foot on the accelerator pedal all the time, in a race to get more money, more superficial experiences, and the validation of others. Social media has compiled to this chaotic moment. The online world where a lie can look like the truth. Just 5% of American people were using social media in 2005, the year Pew Research Center started tracking this trend. By 2011, that percentage had increased to 50% of all Americans, and as of now, 72% of the population makes use of social media. At the speed that we are travelling through time, the present moment is always allusive, delayed towards an uncertain future.

We never really get the chance to acknowledge what we have because there is always the prospect of what we might have. Embracing existence means keeping your head straight, away from the speedometer. As the years go by, you are no longer the driver but a simple passenger, a spectator on a trajectory that was set long ago. On the other hand, life is accessed when you allow yourself to slow down each time things go beyond your control. The relativity of time perception can make even the simplest things a source of infinite joy and happiness. Despite the ever-increasing tendency to label those who indulge in simple pleasures as simple and mediocre, there is no denying that seeking too much complexity, exclusivity, and elaborating each life experience to its maximum potential can divert your attention away from the act of living itself.

When that happens, our senses become numb and require a lot of effort to be stimulated again. Different people call it in different ways, but the general idea is the same. If we keep living and existing like this, we are heading towards the big sleep of our civilization faster than the most pessimistic scenarios can predict. It is already obvious that we need higher and higher levels of stimulation to feel alive. Our movies are crowded with violence, special effects, and emotions exploited to the maximum. Our desires and needs are influenced by aggressive marketing, which ends up creating the internal levers of our own existence. There is no denial that our consume-based society leads toward a lifestyle which is not sustainable, not only from an ecological but also from an emotional point of view.

As we fail to feel the void with what is needed to feel alive again, we embrace and accept our personal drama or tragedy as a new source of fuel. Crossing the line between existence and life is as simple as taking a purposeless walk on a sunny day. You don’t need to have a goal to give color back to life again. Life itself is a goal and acknowledging the wonderful journey we are all taking part in is something extraordinary. If life is a bus, what you perceive as destiny is the seat you end up with. It might not be the seat you dreamt of, or you might not have the company you expected from the other passenger, but you do travel the same distance, and you are free to choose your own definition of beauty and happiness. Challenging each hour of your life and trying to figure out if you should consider it a part of living or a part of existence might not be exactly the message you should extract from these lines. Making a habit of putting your daily agenda under a magnifying glass is both exhausting and pointless and tends to push the balance in favor of “existing.”

There is a special, hard to define flavor attached to “living”, which keeps it away from any attempt at control. Life just happens, like flowing water, which fills any indentation in the ground. Nevertheless, questioning from time to time whether you have the auto-pilot set to “existence” or if you control the steering-wheel of your life and therefore enjoy “living” is highly encouraged. I believe in you and am rooting for you, even if we may never really meet in person. I believe you’ll see that the life you’re living now is not the one God has selected for you. You are superior to that. There may have been several setbacks but consider them as a preparation for moving in a different and better direction. Sometimes we must have more faith in ourselves than in other people. Never give up. Someone is praying for your story. Let’s go get it!