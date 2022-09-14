So far, the hurricane season here in North Carolina has been pleasantly quiet. Since the start of hurricane season on June 1, there has only been a few storms formed in the Atlantic and none have decided to come to our doorstep. With that being said, hurricane season will last until November 30 of this year so there is still time for a hurricane to brew and head our way. According the Farmers’ Almanac, it is predicted there will be a hurricane threat in mid-September. Although it certainly is my hope that will not be the case.

The best defense we have against hurricanes is to prepare and have a plan in place. Meteorologists and satellites are able to predict the path and severity of hurricanes but these storms can come quickly so preparing early is always the best option. I would like to share a few suggestions for hurricane preparedness on the farm.

• Generators – Routine and preventative maintenance to your farm generators is essential and they should be in top working order leading up to a hurricane. Draining your small generators of old gas from previous hurricane seasons and firing up all generators to make sure they still run well is suggested so maintenance issues don’t arise when you need it the most during or just after the storm. It is also a good idea to consider having a backup generator depending on individual circumstances.

• Fuel – Storing plenty of fuel on the farm is vital to be used for generators, tractors, trucks, etc. It is always better to have too much fuel stored than not enough. During the weeks leading up to the storm and after, fuel can be extremely difficult to get and possibly more expensive.

• Debris – It is always a good idea to scout around your farm and locate old and damaged trees likely to fall during the storm and remove any debris that could hinder drainage ditches from draining properly. Also, secure objects that could be blown around easily and cause damage to structures and equipment.

• Electronics/Batteries – Communication and weather monitoring is important especially leading up to and after a storm and can be difficult if the power goes out. Cell phones, tablets, and laptops should be in good working order and fully charged leading up to a hurricane. Having a portable radio, flashlights, plenty of batteries, battery packs, and power banks, can be essential as well.

As we continue this hurricane season, we can all hope that we will not have to deal with a damaging hurricane; but if one does come our way, we will be ready and prepared to tackle the challenges we face.

Max Knowles is an extension agent specializing in livestock with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Center and can be reached by calling 910-592-7161.