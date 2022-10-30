Greetings readers! Today is a beautiful day and we have so much to be grateful for! We woke up this morning and that’s the beginning of all the blessings God has in store for us all! Let us keep my daughter Susan in our thoughts and prayers as she travels to Australia to do a presentation on Indigenous People. She is a long way from home so let’s keep her and all our people prayed up!

We recently had our friend Harriet Bryant come to the center. Mrs. Bryant presented a wonderful program that we all enjoyed. Thank you, Mrs. Bryant, for all you do! We are looking forward to Mrs. Bryant coming back on the last Tuesday of every mo0nth. Come by sometimes and see what Mrs. Bryant has for us to enjoy because I know it will be great! Footcare will be back in December so keep an eye on this article for specific dates and times.

A heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Loyce Lane for making such beautiful scars for us all here at the center. Y’all we sure are grateful to Mrs. Lane for her caring gifts she made by hand and presented to us. Thank you again Mrs. Lane. It’s people like you that make such a positive difference in our world. We appreciate you beyond words!

I am so happy to let y’all know about our upcoming Thanksgiving celebration! Garland Senior Center and Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 22 at 12 noon. The dinner will be held at C&D Foundation Community Building (formerly the Masonic Lodge) located at 471 South Ingold Avenue Garland, NC 28441. The event is being sponsored by our dear friends from Sister Sister About Your Business. For more information contact: Sheila Smith 910-385-5107, Veronica Thomas 910-916-5593, Marie Faircloth 910-529-3931.

Focus and determination in life is very important and especially during this day and age. Our focus determines our reality. Determination is doing what needs to be done even when we don’t feel like doing it. We don’t get results by focusing on results. We get results by focusing on the actions that produce results. It is our determination and persistence that will make us a successful person.

Hebrews 12:1,2 — “Let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us. Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfector of our Faith.”

Philippians 3:14 — I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me Heavenward in Jesus Christ.

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.