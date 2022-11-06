This month, Clinton Garden Club welcomed David Johnson from Johnson’s Nursery, located just south of Wallace in Willard, NC. Johnson informed members about all the new events that are available at the nursery, including wagon tours of all the plants, ‘grains to oven’ pizza-making activity from grain you pick, grind, and cook, Winter Fest with living Christmas trees and vendors, The Gardens of Southeastern North Carolina with showcase gardens, innovative landscapes, and more. Members eagerly listened as he went through his catalog and highlighted and discussed many varieties of plants they offer at their garden center and to individual nurseries from Maine to Florida. He and his wife, Jill, shared many plants as door prizes to end his presentation.