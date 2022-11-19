In about a week, we will be celebrating Thanksgiving Day here in America. Several other nations celebrate thanksgiving as well, but on different dates. Here in America, we generally look back to the feast of the Plymouth Colony in 1621 (401 years ago). It was the time of the first Autumn harvest by the pilgrims. They shared their blessings with the Wampanoag Indians and offered thanks to God for His care and the bountiful harvest they had received. That event of celebration was often repeated but was not made into an annual holiday until the time of Abraham Lincoln, in 1863.

Though not for Christianity, there was an annual feast that all Israel was to keep each year that was for much the same purpose. It was called the “Feast of Tabernacles” and sometimes “Feast of Booths” and was one of the three annual feasts that all Israel was to keep each year. God commanded them, “Thou shalt observe the feast of tabernacles seven days, after that thou hast gathered in thy corn and thy wine: And thou shalt rejoice in thy feast, thou, and thy son, and thy daughter, and thy manservant, and thy maidservant, and the Levite, the stranger, and the fatherless, and the widow, that are within thy gates. Seven days shalt thou keep a solemn feast unto the Lord thy God in the place which the Lord shall choose: because the Lord thy God shall bless thee in all thine increase, and in all the works of thine hands, therefore thou shalt surely rejoice” (Deut. 16:13-15).

As Christians, we are not bound by the old law of Moses, including the keeping of an annual feast to praise God for the material blessings bestowed upon us. Yet, the need to be thankful to God for all blessings is certainly incumbent upon us. Paul, writing to the Philippian brethren said, “Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God” (Phil. 4:6). At one point, the apostle Paul told the Corinthians, “But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (I Cor. 15:57). Many are the passages that indicate the need for thankfulness to God on our part. James said, Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning” (James 1:17). We have a hymn that we often sing which calls for us to “count your many blessings, name them one by one”. Most of us realize quickly there are too many to count. Therefore, we wish to mention briefly, not those material things for which we usually give thanks, the food, the material possessions and such, but for some more spiritual gifts for which we should be thankful.

Let us be thankful to God for the love that He has bestowed upon us. Note the depth of the sacrifice that God made for man predicated by His love for man. “For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly. For scarcely for a righteous man will one die: yet peradventure for a good man some would even dare to die. But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Rom. 5:6-8). John wrote, “Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us, that we should be called the sons of God…” (I John 3:1).

Let us be thankful to God for the hope He has provided for us. Those who do not believe in God have no hope of anything following this physical life on earth. Paul said of the Gentile Christians at Ephesus, prior to their conversion; “That at that time ye were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope, and without God in the world” (Eph. 2:12). Paul pointed to the hope we can have when a loved one dies, only because of their relationship with God. He said to the Thessalonians, “But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him” (I Thess. 4:13-14). Thank God for such hope.

Let us thank God for the revelation of His will that He has made. Paul told the Galatians, “But I certify you, brethren, that the gospel which was preached of me is not after man. For I neither received it of man, neither was I taught it, but by the revelation of Jesus Christ” (Gal. 1:11-12). Thank God for the revelation of His righteousness, our guide for the path to eternal life (Rom. 1:16-17).

We certainly have much to be thankful for. Our thanksgiving to God should be each and every day of our lives, not just one day a year.

