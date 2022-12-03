Most of us have received word of a loved one being diagnosed with a deadly disease. Sadness filled our hearts. The same can be said about the loss of a loved one, sadness fills our hearts. In both of those cases, the words that we heard were the truth, but they still caused us to be sad. In God’s word we read of many things that can be said to cause sadness, yet they are true. Sometimes the sadness can later be turned to gladness, such as if the loved one that had a deadly disease was able to be cured of it. There is an elementary truth of God’s word, not only in this Christian age, but throughout time, that we wish to observe both the sadness and the truth of it.

To start, we must recognize the necessity of obeying the word of God. This is first revealed with the first humans on earth. God told Adam not to partake of a certain fruit. He then told him that in the day that he did eat it anyway, he would die. Since God defines sin as the transgression of His word (I John 3:4). what Adam was told was that when he sinned, he would die. This is known as the law of sin and of death. Ezekiel wrote, “The soul that sinneth, it shall die…” (Ezek. 18:20). The apostle Paul stated, “The wages of sin is death…”(Rom. 6:23). As with the illness mentioned above, there is a cure for this law of sin and death (Rom. 8:2).

Now, let us learn the sad truth concerning the nation of Israel. God promised Abraham that through his seed a great nation would come. That nation was made up of the twelve tribes of Israel. Israel was told, “For thou art an holy people unto the Lord thy God: the Lord thy God hath chosen thee to be a special people unto himself, above all people that are upon the face of the earth” (Deut. 7:6). Nothing sad about this so far. But, then sin entered in. At one point, God said of them, “That this is a rebellious people, lying children, children that will not hear the law of the Lord” (Isa. 30:9). Now, this is sad, but it gets even worse. Isaiah went on to say, “Which say to the seers, See not; and to the prophets, Prophesy not unto us right things, speak unto us smooth things, prophesy deceits” (Isa. 30:10). Not only had they turned away from following God’s commands, but they did not even want to hear the truth, They wanted to hear that which made them feel good. Jeremiah said of God’s chosen people, “Were they ashamed when they had committed abomination? Nay, they were not at all ashamed, neither could they blush: therefore they shall fall among them that fall: at the time that I visit them they shall be cast down, saith the Lord” (Jer. 6:15). They were so deep in sin that they could not even be ashamed of their actions anymore. Because God is longsuffering, He still gave them opportunity to turn away from their sin and turn back to Him. Jeremiah continued, “Thus saith the Lord, Stand ye in the ways, and see, and ask for the old paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls”. And then, the saddest thing of all, “But they said, We will not walk therein” (Jer. 6:16). What happened to the nation of Israel was sad, but it is the truth.

Though we are not physical Israel, living under the old law of Moses, let us not get too puffed up. Christianity has experienced and is still experiencing this same sad but true story. Sin is still sin; it is just the gospel of Christ that we must adhere to rather than the old law of Moses (Rom. 1:16-17; Mark 16:15). Multitudes have turned from those words of Christ to embrace denominational doctrines and practices, devised by mere men mostly in the past two to three hundred years. Are people truly seeking the truth? Paul told Timothy, For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables” (II Tim. 4:3-4). Those who would be God’s children are still seeking to hear that which pleases them, rather than what God has commanded. Are the masses ashamed and blushing today? Paul wrote, “Who being past feeling have given themselves over unto lasciviousness, to work all uncleanness with greediness” (Eph. 4:19). Paul told Timothy that …”in latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron” (I Tim. 4:2). All over this land we hear people speaking of gay pride rather than being ashamed of it. Young women are having babies out of wedlock left and right and without one ounce of shame, not a blush to be seen. Many other examples can be seen, but it is obvious that the sadness didn’t end with physical Israel.

Sad as it is, it is true that multitudes have forsaken God and turned to their own likes and dislikes, caring more that they are in harmony with the masses than with the Lord. The really sad thing is the end result will be the same as it was for physical Israel.

