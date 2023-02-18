I hear people ask this question all the time and I am pretty sure; you have also asked yourself the same question: What is my purpose? For believers there is a clear-cut answer when they ask the question in the right framework.

Let’s assume that Believers refer to those who have been “Born Again,” because of accepting Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. When we consider the question, “ What is my purpose,” we must also consider, why was I born again, why did God save me, and why did God draw me to Jesus Christ in such a way that I really didn’t have no other choice but to accept Christ as my Savior.

Romans 8:28 says “And we know that all things work together for good, to them that love God, to them who are called according to His purpose.” Every true “Born Again” Believers love God and they are the called of God. After all, Jesus did say, “you have not called me, but I have called you.” We should know that we have been born again to fulfill God’s Purpose. Not your daddy’s or momma’s purpose, not your Pastor’s purpose and not society’s purpose. And notice Romans 8:28 does not say God has many purposes for our lives. God has only one purpose for all of our lives. Scripture lays the groundwork for this revelation when the Bible clearly lets us know God is not a respecter of person. So the right question is, what is God’s purpose for my life as a result of making it possible for me to be Born Again.. Everything in our lives, whether good or bad, is working together for good, according to God’s purpose for our lives.

Your sole purpose in life it to be like Jesus Christ.

Most people, including Believers, have been deceived, by their hearts and by this world we live in, when it comes to purpose. Michael Jordan is arguable the greatest basketball player in the world, but if he is born again, that is not his purpose. His ability to play basketball is just a means to an end and the end is for him to be like Christ. The same is true for a teacher, janitor, construction worker, bus driver, etc, etc etc. People are great at doing a lot of different things, but that doesn’t mean it is your purpose as far as God is concerned.

Philippians 3:14 says we are “to press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God, in Christ Jesus. The high calling of God for every “Born Again” Believer is to Be like Christ. Philippians also admonishes us to work out our own salvation with fear and trembling. God paid a high cost for our salvation and once you are a partaker of such a salvation, you are to live and walk towards being like Christ. Philippians 2:12-13 informs us God is working in you, both to will and to do His good pleasure. It gives God good pleasure to see you doing whatever you are doing now so He can use it to mold you into being like Christ!!!

Many Believers say that when God sees you, He sees Christ in you. That’s because God call those that are not as thou they were. We all serve a God whose will and purpose will be done in each of ours lives. The day you were “Born Again,” God began a work in you, and He will complete that work until the day of redemption. I Timothy 2:9 says God has saved us and given us a Holy Calling according to His purpose. Again, that Holy Calling is to be like Christ. I John 3:2 says, “Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it does not yet appear what we shall be, but we know that when He shall appear, we shall be like Him.” Yes, there is one Lord, one Faith and one Baptism. And for all of us there is one purpose.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.