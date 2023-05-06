It was the Spring of 1943. Due to massive shortages in all areas caused by World War II, America saw its first rationing of shoes, canned food, meat, cheese, butter, sugar, and cooking oils. The Pentagon was completed. Prominent world political leaders were Chancellor Adolf Hitler (Germany), Prime Minister Benito Mussolini (Italy), General Secretary of the Central Committee, Joseph Stalin (Russia/Soviet Union), President Franklin D. Roosevelt (United States), and Prime Minister Winston Churchill (United Kingdom). And on Saturday, May 8, I was born. Longevity; that was eighty years ago.

God told Moses, “Walk in all the way that the Lord your God has commanded you, so that you may live and prosper and prolong your days in the land that you will possess.” Deuteronomy 5:33 NIV. God is not interested in forced religious exercises; He wants us to be dedicated willingly and entirely to Him – because we want to. Have I always lived for His glory? No! But today, I feel the closest bond ever to Him.

There is no “trick” to living a long life; some indicators must be considered. Love, joy, peace, wisdom, understanding, and fortitude lend to an abundant life. Strong friendships, spiritual or religious practices, hobbies and passions, a healthy diet, a specific mindset or disposition, and genetics are critical. Thanksgiving should be an integral part of our daily lives, not just on Thanksgiving day. We can never say thank you enough to our parents, siblings, other relatives, educators, leaders, and especially to God.

You know the adage – there is strength in numbers. In today’s world, a powerful personality is required to stand up for God. “With long life will I satisfy him and show him My salvation.” Psalm 91:16 AMP. Helpful it is to surround yourself with Spirit-filled and like-minded people.

“Gray hair is a crown of splendor; it is attained by a righteous life.” Proverbs 16:31 NIV. The KJV says, “The hoary head is a crown of glory if it be found in the way of righteousness.” We all desire to live a long and healthy life. In Solomon’s times, the people believed that long life was a sign of God’s blessing, so gray hair and old age were good. Today, women (and men) spend mega dollars to conceal that gray hair.

The Apostle Paul is renowned for his Letters. I recently read somewhere that if Paul could see America today, we would get a Letter. I agree with that! “Honor your father and mother – which is the first commandment with a promise – that it may go well with you and that you may enjoy long life on the earth.” Ephesians 6:2-3 NIV. To honor means to respect and love; that responsibility to honor parents is for life. As Christians, we should respect the wisdom of our elders and pay attention to their comfort and happiness. Sadly, honor and respect for individuals are primarily absent today.

Recently, I was included in a conversation regarding a future apocalyptic event. Not the end-of-the-world kind, but one created by man’s increasingly malevolent and destructive nature. I didn’t get caught up in the entire dialogue but did receive a few raised eyebrows before the subject was aborted. My stand was this. “And even the very hairs of your head are all numbered. So don’t be afraid.” Matthew 10:30-31a NIV.

I am not interested in stock-piling guns and ammo. I will not be hoarding massive amounts of food or other materials. My faith is sufficient. Belief and trust can be expressed in words, but faith in action seals it. Don’t disown Jesus by hypocritic actions. Stop being silent about your relationship with God. Stop blending into society. Above all, stop accepting our culture’s non-Christian values. The time is now

to take a stand for justice. Live your life as a Christ disciple, using your energies and resources to carry out His desires rather than your own. Help those in need.

Forget what your peers or others think of you – our actual value is God’s estimate of our worth. He cares for us, as He does for all his creatures, because He created us, and we belong to Him. Armed with that knowledge, we are freed from the fear of the unknown.

God’s Spirit resides in the soul of every believer – allow It to flourish!

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.