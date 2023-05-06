“Finally, be ye all of one mind, having compassion one of another, love as brethren, be pitiful, be courteous.” 1 Peter 3:8 KJV. The New American Standard Version says this: “To sum up, all of you be harmonious, sympathetic, brotherly, kindhearted, and humble in spirit.”

As peacemakers, police officers are highly trained and, by the oaths of their offices, sworn to enforce the laws of the land. They are obligated to preserve the peace and assure public safety. There is one duty that is never easy. It would appear to be the easiest but most difficult it is. Reliance on and faith that God will be the constant companion during this particular duty is most recognized.

Law enforcement officers must make death notifications and other notices of sadness to the next of kin and loved ones. These responsibilities concern incidents of police involvement activities. That is when we lean on our faith in God to show harmony, sympathy, brotherly love, kindheartedness, and all with an exceptionally humble heart.

For example, how do we approach loving parents and notify them that their teenage child was killed in an automobile accident? How do we tell a spouse that their loved one was shot and killed in a bank robbery? How do we minister in the line of duty to families of suicide victims? The list goes on.

Take my word for it; it is much easier to tell someone that they will receive a traffic citation or be arrested than to tell someone that a loved one has lost their life. In the early years of my career, there was no police academy instruction on how to do this. There were too many variables when confronting people with messages of death.

How vivid was my first death notification shortly after I graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy. As a trooper, I was assigned to Arlington County and investigated my first fatal accident on Interstate 95 in Arlington. After exploring the accident’s causes, I responded to the victim’s home, arriving at approximately 5:00 AM on a Sunday. A young teenage boy, seventeen years of age, was killed.

I knocked, and a gentleman answered the door, immediately looking at me with fear and concern in his eyes. I sensed that he knew the answer due to my presence and demeanor in coming to his home. I asked if he was the young man’s father who had necessitated my visit. He replied that he was and wanted to know what was wrong. I advised him that his son had been involved in an accident. I informed him that the accident was severe and that his son did not survive his injuries.

The man quietly called for his wife to come downstairs, telling her my message. They looked at each other in shock and disbelief and quite literally fell emotionally to pieces. I stayed with them, offering words of kindness and support until a neighbor who had seen my police car arrived and agreed to call their pastor and make other notifications.

That was the first of my many other similar notifications. These were never easy and, in fact, the most difficult for me or any other police officer. There was no way to plan what to say; no general departmental order to cover these complex, severe communications with the loved ones of victims killed in accidents, suicides, criminal acts, or suspicious deaths under investigation by the police.

As a police supervisor, I investigated many citizen complaints about police officers’ actions and conduct throughout my years. Some complaints were legitimate and founded; however, many were just an attempt to get an officer into trouble for doing his job. Interestingly, I never investigated a complaint on how an officer communicated a death message. I ask myself now: did God intervene during these times; are His peacemakers inspired to speak in these moments with the news to a suddenly grieving family?

Over time, the chaplain program was introduced and greatly welcomed. Each of our district stations had an assigned chaplain, usually the pastor of a local church in the district. These Men of God were volunteers who agreed to be on-call and accompany our officers to make death notifications and assist those families in any way they could. They would contact the family’s pastor or a pastor of the desired denomination if necessary.

I believe the following scripture guides Peacemakers either knowingly or unknowingly, whether Christian or non-Christian. God is supreme, and His will prevails on all occasions. “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles so that we can comfort those in trouble with the comfort we ourselves had received from God.” 2 Corinthians 1:3-4 NIV

